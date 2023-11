BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for 2023 quarterfinals

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the 2023 quarterfinals

QUARTERFINAL

PLAYOFF

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 8-2

Season: 95-18 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 8-2

Season: 89-24 Craig Johnson, BV coach

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 8-2

Season guests: 90-23 Montini at Princeton Princeton Montini Princeton A-W at Le-Win Le-Win Le-Win Le-Win Amboy at Polo Amboy Amboy Amboy Hope at ROWVA Hope Hope Hope Sandwich at Wheaton Academy Wheaton Wheaton Wheaton Du-Pec at Byron Byron Byron Byron Wilmington at Seneca Seneca Seneca Wilmington Roxana at Olympia Olympia Roxana Roxana Mt. Carmel at Tolono Tolono Mt. Carmel Tolono