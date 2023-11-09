Amboy, Polo set for rivalry rematch in 8-man state semifinal

As Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 2 division rivals, the Polo Marcos and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers know each other well.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the eight-man football powerhouses will meet for the second time in three weeks – this time, at Polo, in the I8FA state semifinals.

Amboy (11-0), which completed its first undefeated regular season since 1986, seeks to avenge last season’s state championship loss to West Central. But first, it must defeat one of its biggest rivals.

Polo (9-2) hopes to avenge its close loss to West Central in the state semifinals last season and return to the state championship after a two-year wait.

Both teams know what it will take to beat their adversary and reach the state championship game. The question is, who will advance?

The last time these teams played in Week 9, Amboy won 52-6. But the rematch may not be such a lopsided affair. Polo is coming off a 28-8 second-round playoff win over Milledgeville – a team it lost to 58-22 in Week 3. If the Marcos can translate that improvement to their third-round rematch, it could be a much tighter one.

Amboy, on the other hand, is coming off a 62-7 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.

Polo's Brock Soltow (17) picks up yards against Milledgeville on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in round 2 of the 18FA football playoffs at Milledgeville.

To defeat the Marcos again, the Clippers know they’ll need to limit all-state senior running back and quarterback Brock Soltow. Soltow, the reigning Sauk Valley Media Player of the Year, rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Landen Brooks in last week’s win over Milledgeville.

Junior running back Noah Dewey, senior running back Delo Fernandez and senior quarterback Carter Merdian also present a threat to defenses.

“They’re very good at running the ball. They put Brock Soltow back there in a wildcat-type formation with him at quarterback, and they get him going to the outside or up the middle. They’re very good at doing that,” Amboy coach Scott Payne said. “Another thing we have to be on the lookout for is when are going to throw, they split Soltow and [Noah] Dewey out together and bring [Carter] Merdian in at quarterback. That just brings a different element to their offense that we’ve gotta prepare for.”

Payne expects Polo to try to control the time of possession. For Amboy, the keys will be establishing the run, mixing in the play-action pass and getting the Marcos into difficult second and third-down situations.

“Defensively, we have to get stops. We have to win third-and-5 or less if Polo gets to that,” Payne said. “They’re going to want to milk the clock, control the ball. Up front, our defensive line has to control their offensive line, so we can keep them in second and third-and-long-type situations. And then, offensively, our line has to come out and play. They’ve got to control the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to be able to run the football to set up our play-action pass.

“That’s the thing we’ve been doing well all year long is being able to run the ball and set up our play-action, and that’s going to be a key for us on Saturday.”

Amboy’s Brennan Blaine gets big yards up the middle on his way to a TD against FCW Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in the 8-man semifinal game in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal)

From Polo’s perspective, the keys will be slowing down all-state senior tight end and defensive end Brennan Blaine and Amboy’s power running game, led by senior running back Landon Whelchel and junior fullback Quinn Leffelman. Both runners were All-North 2 division selections on both sides of the ball last season and should be again this season.

Junior quarterback Eddie Jones, a first-year starter, has been very efficient as a passer and has done a good job of limiting turnovers this season. He also has the athletic ability to scramble and make plays on designed runs.

Much of that success is predicated on the Amboy offensive line, which has consistently bought Jones time to throw and opened up running lanes for Whelchel and Leffelman.

“Offensively, they’re really good at running the ball. They’re big up front. Their line play is excellent,” Polo coach Ted Alston said. “They’ve got good running backs. They’re just really tough to stop in the run game. They throw in the play-action pass with some really good tight ends – they’re tough to stop – and then they can also go spread on you, spread you out and get it to their playmakers.

“Offensively, they do a lot of different things well. I think their strength is definitely their power running game. Defensively, they’re really basic. They run a four-man front, but they do it really well. They’re very disciplined in the front four. Like their offensive front, they have good size, they’re strong and really tough to block. I wouldn’t say anything super fancy in what they do, but they just really do it well.”

Polo also aims to establish the run. By keeping the ball out of the Clippers’ hands, the Marcos can give themselves a much better chance to win. Defensively, they may need a takeaway or two to swing the momentum in their favor, or farther in their direction.

“Offensively, we’ll have to be able to run the ball. Running the ball gives you good chances of scoring, that’s kind of a key for our offense, and it also keeps the ball out of their hands,” Alston said. “And then we’ll have to get some stops defensively. We’ll have to force some punts or some turnovers. Last time we played them, we didn’t do any of those things, so those will be the two keys for us.”