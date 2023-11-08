IHSA Playoffs: BCR Quarterfinal Preview Capsules

Class 3A

#6 Lombard Montini Catholic (8-3) at #2 Princeton (10-1)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Bryant Field

Last matchup: None

About the Broncos: Montini, which has an enrollment of 488 (27 smaller than Princeton), dropped to Class 3A for the first time since 2000 after making runs in 4A (2001-04), 5A (2005-14, 2018-19) and 6A (2015-17). It has an all-time playoff record of 70-16 with six state championships and three runner-up finishes. The Broncos maintain a 4-5A schedule, however, with an average enrollment of 1,203 for its nine regular-season opponents, with a high of 2,146 (Chicago Brother Rice) and low of 819. Their three losses - Providence Catholic (38-7), St. Viator (21-14) and Brother Rice (24-7) - came to schools with an average enrollment of 1,420. ... The Broncos opened the playoffs with a 48-6 win at home over #11 Eureka before beating #14 Prairie Central 44-20 in Fairbury. ... The Broncos won their first five games of the season before hitting a three-game skid. They regained some momentum heading into the playoffs with a 24-17 win over Burbank St. Laurence, which knocked out Dixon in 4A second-round play.

About the Tigers: The Tigers make their fourth straight quarterfinal appearance (1-2) with back-to-back losses to IC Catholic (40-0, 27-20 OT), which now is in 4A, the last two years. They beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda (38-12) at home in the quarterfinals before falling to Byron (7-3) in the semifinals. Overall, PHS is 3-3 in quarterfinal play. ... The Tigers rolled to a 35-0 in Saturday’s second-round matchup at Monmouth-Roseville where they have outscored the host Titans 75-0 in two games this year. Sophomore Casey Etheridge rushed for 235 yards and 3 TDs with a total of 459 yards, 8 TDs in the two games against the Titans. On the year, he has totaled more than 1,800 yards rushing and 28 TDs. The Tigers’ offense thrived without throwing a single pass to junior standout Noah LaPorte (31-484, 8 TDs) ... Saturday’s shutout was the Tigers’ seventh of the season and fourth in their last five games, outscoring their opponents, 229-7 (45.8-1.4) during that stretch. On the year, the Tigers defense has been touched for just 4.5 ppg, allowing more than one touchdown just twice. Ian Morris had 11 tackles Saturday and leads the Tigers’ defense with 78 on the year. Cade Odell had 6 tackles Saturday, including two sacks. ... The Tigers are 6-2 at home in the playoffs under head coach Ryan Pearson (10-4 overall) in 7 years and have won 11 of their last 15 postseason games at Bryant Field. ... With a win, the Tigers would host #5 Du-Pec (9-2), but travel to #1 Byron (11-0) in a semifinal matchup.

Last week: Montini beat #14 Prairie Central 44-20, PHS beat #10 Monmouth-Roseville 35-0

FND Pick: Montini.

Next: This winner draws the winner between #5 Du-Pec (9-2) and #1 Byron (11-0) in next week’s semifinals.

Other area Saturday quarterfinals

Class 1A: #4 Annawan-Wethersfield (10-1) at #1 Lena-Winslow (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

#3 Chicago Hope (10-1) at #10 ROWVA (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A: #2 Wilmington (10-1) at #1 Seneca (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

#5 Du-Pec (9-2) at #1 Byron (11-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

#4 Mt. Carmel (10-1) at #9 Tolono Unity (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

#3 Roxanna (11-0) at #7 Olympia (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

8-Man Football Association Playoffs

#2 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (11-0) at #6 Polo (9-2)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

About the Marcos: Polo scored a 28-8 quarterfinal win on the road over Milledgeville Saturday, avenging a 58-22 loss to the Missiles in Week 3. The Marcos won their next five games, including a Week 4 48-44 win over Ridgewood, which upset #1 ranked Champaign St. Thomas More, 36-14, in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Now they look to avenge their only other loss this year, to ALO. ... Brock Soltow did it all for the Marcos Saturday. He ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, threw a touchdown pass and intercepted a pass in the end zone.

About the Clippers: The Clippers are just one step away from returning to the 8-Man Association State championship game after a 62-7 romp over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. .. The Clippers have outscored their first two playoff foes 110-7, including a 54-0 shutout over #15 Hiawatha in the first round. On the year, ALO has outscored the 10 opponents they played (they received a 1-0 forfeit over Peoria Quest), 546-103 (54.6-10.3), including three shutouts. ... The Clippers beat the Marcos 52-6 in Week 9, leading 30-6 at the half. A-L-O also beat Polo, 28-12, in last year’s season opener. ... #9 Ridgewood meets #5 Martinsville in the other semifinal. A-L-O beat Martinsville, 60-8, in Week 3 and Ridgewood, 48-42, in Week 5 coming off the forfeit win over Quest. ... The Clippers fell to Biggsville West Central in last year’s title game.

Last week: A-L-O beat #7 FCW 62-7; #6 Polo beat #3 Milledgeville 28-8

FND Pick: Amboy

- Kevin Hieronymus