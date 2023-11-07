Kane County Football Notes: Batavia defense sinks teeth into whatever test is next

BATAVIA – Batavia’s defense is feasting.

And, the Bulldogs are hungry for more.

In a 45-17 victory over Lincoln-Way Central last Saturday, it racked up 12 tackles for loss, forced three turnovers and had five sacks. LWC was also limited to 89 rushing yards and 156 passing yards.

It’s yet another rewarding performance for a team that has its sights on clawing further and further into the Class 7A bracket. Hononegah at 1 p.m. Saturday is the next step.

“Our defense, during the offseason, was definitely questioned and doubted by outside sources, and that’s what makes all of this so much better,” Batavia senior linebacker Ben Fiegel said Monday. “All of us tuned it out, and went to work everyday and really still have a chip on our shoulders. ...

“Unless one was a part of it , it’s hard for people to understand how much dedication all of us have to our craft. A lot of people just don’t get it. We know as a defense, we win the game mentally Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and now Friday. Saying we are able to practice on Fridays is also a very rewarding thing in itself.

“Saturday games are what we work for.”

Geneva’s Nate Stempowski (3) looks downfield against Wheaton North. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Diamond, Geneva getting it done

There’s little to nit-pick thus far about Geneva through the first two rounds.

Outscoring Senn High School and Lake Forest a combined 92-15 is quite the exclamation point.

“We’re playing our best football right now,” Geneva senior linebacker Tommy Diamond said. “I felt like our game last week against Lake Forest was one of the best games we played all year as a whole. Our offense had a great performance, and our defense has been a real tough matchup for opponents.

“We’ve taken care of our business so far in the playoffs.”

Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen evidently agreed.

“I told the kids today I thought this was probably one of our best games of the year,” Thorgesen said following last Friday’s win. “And that’s what you want to see as a coach when you’re in November, and that’s what you want to see from your team when you want to make a deep playoff run: to play your best games at the end. And I thought that was one of them today, so I’m super proud of them.”

Senior quarterback Nate Stempowski was again very solid, finishing with 164 yards rushing on 11 rushes and 115 yards on 9-of-12 passing.

“So far it’s been a group effort in the postseason,” Diamond said. “It’s hard to name one guy who’s a standout when really everyone is contributing on our defense. There is no weak link on our defense, which makes us so tough to go against. Everyone on our defense has been making plays and doing their job.”

Cary-Grove (9-2) awaits on Saturday at 1 p.m. C-G has scored 49 points in back-to-back games and features four rushers with over 150 yards.

“Cary-Grove will be a great matchup. On offense, they do things a little bit different than what we see on a week-to-week basis. But our strength defensively is shutting down the run. This will be a great opportunity to show everyone that Geneva is a great football program,” Diamond said.

St. Francis’s Alessio Milivojevic looks to get away from Sterling’s Wyatt Cassens (left) and Kendric Muhammad. (Alex T. Paschal)

Washington another weapon for Milivojevic, St. Francis

With an offense piloted by Alessio Milivojevic, Zach Washington can focus on being a playmaker.

Washington is just one of them for the Spartans. A sophomore, he’s bringing juice to one of the top teams left in the Class 5A bracket. Washington has 38 receptions, 630 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

“I think Les has been lights-out,” Washington said. “In my opinion, the best QB in the state and an even better leader. Just being around him and watching how he works makes me want to work equally as hard.

“I definitely have personal goals, but Les being the ultimate team player makes you want to be that guy as well.”

Milivojevic has 2,935 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“He also knows our offense inside and out,” Washington continued. “I’ve known him a long time ,so he and [I] are on the same page lots of times. I know where he wants me, and I do my best to get to my spots.”

St. Francis (9-2) hosts Morgan Park (10-1) in Wheaton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Morgan Park is going to be a great opponent,” Washington said. “They are probably the most athletic team we will have faced. They’re aggressive and fast. We are looking forward to the challenge.

“For us to be successful, we need to go out and execute our game plan in all three phases. Then I like our chances. We can’t afford to make mistakes against a quality team like MP.”