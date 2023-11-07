Friday Night Drive Week 11 Power Rankings: Top teams largely unscathed in second round

The top teams showed why they were there in the first place as top-ranked squads had little difficulty moving into the quarterfinal round of the IHSA playoffs.

Twenty-one of the 25 teams ranked in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings won in Round 2, with just one of the four losing teams (Wheaton North) experiencing a loss to a team that wasn’t also in the Top 25.

Experiencing the biggest positive moves in the poll were Edwardsville and Downers Grove North. Edwardsville continued its strong drive through the 8A bracket by overwhelming Glenbard West and jumped from No. 20 to No. 9. Meanwhile, Downers Grove North was the only team to upend a Top 10 team in the second round and leaped from No. 22 to a spot inside the Top 10 themselves, at No. 10.

New teams joining or returning to the poll were Lincoln-Way West (No. 22), IC Catholic (No. 23), Washington (No. 24) and Nazareth (No. 25).

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Rankings: