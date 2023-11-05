Tough end doesn’t take away from stellar season for Dixon

BURBANK – Dixon fought for 48 minutes in Saturday’s Class 4A second-round playoff game against St. Laurence.

But in the end, the Dukes saw their season end with a 31-21 loss, as the Knights made enough big plays on both sides of the ball to respond every time Dixon tried to seize the momentum.

While there were plenty of tears after the game, coach Jared Shaner knows there will be far more positive memories for the players as they look back at the season after the fresh sting of the loss subsides.

“I’m super proud of our kids. There’s only eight teams in the state that don’t feel like this at the end of the year. Just very, very proud of our kids,” coach Shaner said. “It’s tough right now, 20 minutes after the game, but we’re going to look back on this and realize it was a special season with a special group of kids. They made a lifetime of memories, and I have no doubt these guys will keep in touch for a long time and talk about this season.”

It was just the third nine-win season in program history, and the seventh season with eight or more victories. The Dukes increased their consecutive playoff streak to nine straight seasons, and the seniors finished 21-10 over their final three years after an abbreviated season as freshmen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past three years have been the greatest years or my life, and I can’t even say anything more than that,” said an emotional Tyler Shaner, fighting back tears. “I have the best memories with my teammates, who are my best friends; I love those guys to death, and I would do anything for them.”

Class 4A second round playoff game between Dixon at St Laurence Dixon senior Tyler Shaner (3) looks for an open receiver during a Class 4A second-round playoff game between Dixon and St Laurence on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Burbank. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Dixon averaged 35 points per game for the season, and hit their stride in the middle stretch; the Dukes outscored five opponents 229-18 from Week 3 to Week 7, including three straight shutouts and a 112-0 edge Week 3 through Week 5.

Defensively, the Dukes allowed just 15.7 points per game on the season, and allowed 14 points or fewer in seven of their 11 contests.

“That defensive group, I’ve never enjoyed doing something so much,” Davidson said. “The guys on the field, and Coach [Tyler] Mattison, Coach [Laiff] Jacobson and Coach [Kyle] Lawrence up in the box, that defense is like a family, and it’s sad to see it go – but we played our hearts out for each other, and that’s all you can really ask.”