Princeton, A-L-O set for second round playoff games

The next stop on the playoffs road takes Princeton back to where it started the season 10 weeks ago

The No. 2 ranked and seeded Tigers (9-1) face No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville (6-4) in a Class 3A second-round contest at 5 p.m. Saturday at Coach Dobry Field, located at 323 S. Sunny Lane in Monmouth.

The Tigers opened the season with a 40-0 victory over the Titans, the first of six shutouts pitched by the Tigers defense this year.

In last week’s openers, Princeton beat No. 15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 44-7, while Mon-Rose took down No. 7 Poplar Grove North Boone on the road.

The winner of the Tigers/Titans game draws the winner between No. 6 Montini Catholic (8-2) and No. 14 Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4) in next week’s quarterfinals. Princeton would host in either scenario with a win.

In the 8-Man Football Association Playoffs, No. 2 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (10-0) will host No. 7 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (8-2) at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Harbor

The Clippers kicked off their quest to return to the 8-Man Association State championship game with a 54-6 rout over Kirkland Hiawatha. FCW beat South Beloit 52-0 in last week’s opening round play.

Other area Saturday IHSA playoff games

Class 1A: No. 5 Morrison (9-1) at No. 4 Annawan Wethersfield (9-1), 5 p.m.

No. 8 Forreston (8-2) at No. 1 Lena-Winslow (10-0), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Stark County (10-0) at No. 10 ROWVA (8-2), 2 p.m.

Class 2A: No. 1 Seneca (10-0) at No. 9 Rockridge (9-1), 2 p.m.

Class 3A: No. 1 Byron (10-0) at No. 9 Peotone (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: No. 3 Dixon (9-1) at No. 11 Burbank St. Laurence (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 5A: No. 8 St Francis (8-2) at No. 16 Sterling (5-5), 5 p.m.