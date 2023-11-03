Larry Johnsen steps down after 20 years as Geneseo coach

GENESEO - One of the most successful football programs in north-central Illinois will have a new coach next year.

Geneseo High School has announced that head coach Larry Johnsen has retired after 20 years. He steps down from the Maple Leafs helm he’s held since 2004 with a 145-67 record, just one win shy of the school record of the legendary Bob Reade (146-21-4).

Larry Johnsen (Photo provided by Geneseo High School)

In a press release from the school, johnsen said it came down to spending more time with his family.

“At this point, both of my kids are done with their high school athletic careers, and in college, both will be or are already involved with sports in the fall,” he said. “I have always felt that if you have too many priorities, you don’t have any. Something had to give.”

Maple Leafs football will always hold a special place in Johnsen’s heart.

“Since the first day of my life, I’ve been around Geneseo football in some way, shape or form,” he said. “Geneseo was always the place for me. I love the game of football and love Geneseo. It was my dream job. When I was named head coach, it’s all I ever wanted to do.”

Johnsen led the Maple Leafs to 15 playoff appearances (21-15), including state runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2013. The Maple Leafs finished 6-4 this season, falling to defending state champ IC Catholic, 35-12, in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

A 1987 Geneseo alum, Johnsen plans to continue teaching two more years before retiring.