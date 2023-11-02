IHSA 2023 Football Playoffs: Four under-the-radar Sycamore players to know

Burke Gautcher is an Iowa commit who shines on both sides of the ball. Carter York can make eye-popping grabs at wide receiver and defensive back. Tyler Curtis is a bruising runner behind linemen Gable Carrick and Tristan Countryman.

But once you get past the headline makers, the frequent Friday Night Drive team of the week nominees, and the high-school football version of household names, there are other players still making an impact for the Sycamore football team.

After all, teams don’t go 9-1 and make the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with just one or two stars. The Spartans are set to face Morgan Park at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium.

Here are four players whose contributions may not regularly show up on a stat line but have made big contributions for the Spartans.

Miles Galindo, sr., LB/RB

The outside linebacker is third on the team in tackles with 52, has nine tackles for a loss and two sacks. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble.

He’s a good compliment to linebacker Diego Garcia. And while Garcia is no stranger to making big plays in big moments for the Spartans, Galindo’s numbers are nearly identical.

Galindo has also taken over duties from Garcia as one of the Spartans’ three main backs along with Curtis and Dylan Hodges. Garcia was in the role but for the past three weeks Galindo has been handling duties, running 20 times for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Sycamore's Cooper Bode and Diego Garcia bring down Rochelle's Dylan Manning during their game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Cooper Bode, soph., LB

Perhaps it speaks to Garcia’s knack for big plays that there are two other linebackers on here - and frankly could be a third with junior Kyle Prebil’s ability to defend both the pass and the rush.

Like Prebil, Bode has 49 tackles this year. He has two tackles for a loss and has both caused and recovered a fumble. Bode also had a huge wrestling season as a freshman last year and should figure into the Spartans’ plan on the mat this year as well.

Sycamore's Ethan Keicher (62) reaches for Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz (14) at King Field on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Ethan Keicher, jr., NG

There’s no other position more designed to fly under the radar than nose guard. Keicher, at 5-foot-9, 200, has been plugged into the middle of the Sycamore defensive line all year.

Countryman had four tackles for a loss in a 42-13 win against Evergreen Park in the opening round. After the game, the defensive end credited his teammates for absorbing double teams to leave him a path into the backfield - very much what a nose guard does.

Keicher has 18 tackles on the season, but a third of them have been for a loss. He also has two sacks.

Sycamore's Thatcher Friedrichs dives for a pass during their game against Woodstock North Friday Oct. 7, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Thatcher Friedrichs, jr., K/WR/DB

He’s raised more than $3,100 for a cancer charity by making all 48 of his extra points this year. Obviously that kind of accuracy is a boon for any high school team.

Friedrichs is also averaging 34.4 yards per punt this year, with three of his 12 punts going inside the 20 with a long of 52.

He’s more than just a leg, though. When his number is called, he makes plays. He has a 32-yard catch this year. He also has four tackles and, notably, an interception.