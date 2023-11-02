FND Team of the Week MVP: Lincoln-Way Central receiver/running back Braden Meyer

Lincoln-Way Central senior Braden Meyer was a playmaker in multiple ways in the Knights’ first playoff win since 2017.

In Saturday’s 23-14 victory over Jacobs, Meyer — a receiver/running back — ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the first half. He then threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Justin Bafia on a trick play with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the game to seal the win.

Meyer was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his efforts. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Lincoln-Way Central (9-1) will travel to Batavia (9-1) for a Class 7A second-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Meyer answered a few questions from Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar.

Millar: You made a couple huge plays in the first-round win. How did it feel as a senior to step up in your team’s first playoff victory since 2017?

Meyer: It felt great. The defense kept us in the game for a while. We struggled the first couple drives on offense, but we had belief in ourselves and our coaches, and we were able to get the job done.

Millar: You threw a touchdown pass on a trick play. Have you ever done that in a game before?

Meyer: That was my first one. It was a big point in the game. Justin was not supposed to be there. He threw his hands up at the last minute, and I knew it was going to be good.

Millar: What does it mean to still be playing in Week 11?

Meyer: It’s awesome. Not a lot of people had us still playing, especially this week. It’s been a great experience for everyone, and we’re not ready to have it over yet.

Millar: What is the key for you guys Saturday against a strong Batavia team?

Meyer: We just have to believe in our coaches and our game plan. I believe we have a strong plan, and we just have to go out there and execute it.

Millar: You’re a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and baseball. What do you like about that?

Meyer: It’s a good time. There are different environments in all three sports, and I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. It keeps me active, keeps me moving and gives me different friends and everything. It’s awesome.

Millar: You just started playing football your sophomore year. What made you add it to your busy schedule?

Meyer: I was going to play freshman year, but with the COVID season, playing basketball and baseball, I couldn’t. So, I was excited to get out sophomore year and give it a shot.

Millar: What is your favorite movie?

Meyer: “Miracle.” It’s a hockey movie. They were the underdogs, by far, and they shocked the world.