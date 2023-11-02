November 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for second round 2023 playoffs

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the second round of 2023 playoffs

SECOND ROUND
PLAYOFF
GAMES		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 12-1
Season: 87-16		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 11-2
Season: 81-22		Roger Lowe, former PHS coach
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 10-3
Season guests: 82-21
Princeton at Mon-RosePrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Morrison at A-WMorrisonMorrisonMorrison
FCW at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
Stark Co. at ROWVAStark CountyStark CountyStark County
Dixon at St. LaurenceSt. LaurenceSt. LaurenceSt. Laurence
Byron at PeotoneByronByronByron
Seneca at RockridgeSenecaSenecaSeneca
St. Francis at SterlingSt. FrancisSt. FrancisSt. Francis
Prairie Central at MontiniMontiniMontiniMontini
Forreston at Le-WinLe-WinLe-WinLe-Win