BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for second round 2023 playoffs

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the second round of 2023 playoffs

SECOND ROUND

PLAYOFF

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 12-1

Season: 87-16 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 11-2

Season: 81-22 Roger Lowe, former PHS coach

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 10-3

Season guests: 82-21 Princeton at Mon-Rose Princeton Princeton Princeton Morrison at A-W Morrison Morrison Morrison FCW at Amboy Amboy Amboy Amboy Stark Co. at ROWVA Stark County Stark County Stark County Dixon at St. Laurence St. Laurence St. Laurence St. Laurence Byron at Peotone Byron Byron Byron Seneca at Rockridge Seneca Seneca Seneca St. Francis at Sterling St. Francis St. Francis St. Francis Prairie Central at Montini Montini Montini Montini Forreston at Le-Win Le-Win Le-Win Le-Win