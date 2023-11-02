BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for second round 2023 playoffs

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the second round of 2023 playoffs
|SECOND ROUND
PLAYOFF
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 12-1
Season: 87-16
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 11-2
Season: 81-22
|Roger Lowe, former PHS coach
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 10-3
Season guests: 82-21
|Princeton at Mon-Rose
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Morrison at A-W
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|FCW at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Stark Co. at ROWVA
|Stark County
|Stark County
|Stark County
|Dixon at St. Laurence
|St. Laurence
|St. Laurence
|St. Laurence
|Byron at Peotone
|Byron
|Byron
|Byron
|Seneca at Rockridge
|Seneca
|Seneca
|Seneca
|St. Francis at Sterling
|St. Francis
|St. Francis
|St. Francis
|Prairie Central at Montini
|Montini
|Montini
|Montini
|Forreston at Le-Win
|Le-Win
|Le-Win
|Le-Win