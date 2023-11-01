Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for the second round of the 2023 playoffs

Class 1A

No. 5 Morrison (9-1) at No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Mustangs: Morrison rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Fulton 34-12 last week. Sophomore running back Brady Anderson rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass. Junior quarterback Colton Bielema went 7-for-12 passing for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Senior fullback-linebacker Carson Strating rushed for a touchdown and intercepted a pass that set up another touchdown.

About the Titans: Annawan-Wethersfield beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41-6 last week, led by 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns from Zeb Rashid. Its only loss this season was against 10-0 Stark County in Week 2. The Titans have made 16 straight playoff appearances.

Friday Night Drive pick: Morrison

No. 8 Forreston (8-2) at No. 1 Lena-Winslow (10-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Cardinals: Forreston defeated Ottawa Marquette 20-7 last week. Owen Mulder rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries, Micah Nelson rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Kaleb Sanders rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow is the three-time defending Class 1A state champion. The Panthers have an active winning streak of 29 games. They beat Forreston 36-8 in Week 9. Fullback/outside linebacker Gage Dunker was an IHSFCA Class 1A All-State honorable mention in 2022.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Dixon’s Tyler Shaner fires a pass down the middle against Plano Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 4A

No. 3 Dixon (9-1) at No. 11 St. Laurence (7-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Dukes: Dixon defeated Plano 10-7 in its first-round playoff game last week, snapping a four-game postseason losing streak. Aiden Wiseman rushed for 135 yards on 28 carries, Eli Davidson caught seven passes for 65 yards and Tyler Shaner went 11-for-15 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Dambman caught a 19-yard touchdown pass and snagged a key interception, and Caleb Carlson booted a 19-yard field goal.

About the Vikings: St. Laurence defeated Chicago Vocational 64-0 last week. Its losses this season came against Wheaton St. Francis (43-28, Week 3), St. Rita (20-9, Week 8) and Montini Catholic (24-17, Week 9). The Vikings are averaging 37.4 points and allowing 14.6 points per game this season.

FND pick: St. Laurence

Sterling’s Gage Tate hauls in a pass against St. Francis Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Sterling High School. (Alex Paschal)

Class 5A

No. 16 Sterling (5-5) at No. 8 Wheaton St. Francis (8-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling routed No. 1-seed Chicago Payton 50-0 in its first-round playoff game last week. Cale Ledergerber rushed for 106 yards on nine carries and had two pick sixes. Andre Klaver rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and Drew Nettleton completed 5 of 7 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns – a 17-yarder to Will Ports and a 38-yarder to Kaedon Phillips. Ports also had a 15-yard touchdown run and Phillips had an 11-yard touchdown run.

About the Spartans: Wheaton St. Francis beat Rochelle 45-14 last week. The Spartans won their Week 2 game against Sterling 42-28. Senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State commit, finished 16-for-19 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in that first meeting. Ian Willis caught three touchdown passes and totaled 198 receiving yards on nine receptions, while running back TyVonn Ransom rushed 17 times for 97 yards in the Week 2 win.

FND pick: Wheaton St. Francis

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 7 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (8-2) at No. 2 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (10-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy beat No. 15-seeded Hiawatha 54-6 last week. Junior quarterback Eddie Jones completed 4 of 5 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Whelchel and Quinn Leffelman rushed for two touchdowns each, with Whelchel compiling 115 rushing yards on nine carries and Leffelman racking up 101 rushing yards on 11 carries. Brennan Blaine caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and Troy Anderson had a 16-yard touchdown reception.

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is on a seven-game winning streak after a 1-2 start, including a 52-0 win over South Beloit last week. The Falcons’ losses this season were against St. Thomas More (20-17, Week 2) and Milford/Cissna Park (54-40, Week 3). FCW has held seven of its 10 opponents below 20 points and is 7-0 in those games.

FND pick: Amboy

Milledgeville's Micah Toms-Smith (6) runs with the ball as Polo's Brock Soltow (17) looks to tackle him during Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 action at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

No. 6 Polo (8-2) at No. 3 Milledgeville (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville beat No. 14-seeded Orangeville 56-8 last week. Konner Johnson rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. Micah Toms-Smith rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Sarber scored on his lone carry of 55 yards. Connor Nye completed 3 of 3 pass attempts for 64 yards and rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Karter Livengood totaled 12 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

About the Marcos: Polo beat West Prairie 40-16 last week. Brock Soltow rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and hauled in a 21-yard receiving score from Tyler Merdian. Delo Fernandez rushed six times for 77 yards.

FND pick: Milledgeville