IHSA Class 3A Playoffs: Princeton not overlooking Monmouth-Roseville in second-round meeting

Princeton will be returning to the scene of its 40-0 victory in the season opener 10 weeks ago.

Tiger coach Ryan Pearson knows that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be just as easy the second time around when the No. 2-seeded and ranked Tigers (9-1) face No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville (6-4) in a Class 3A second-round playoff game.

Princeton’s recent history shows that come playoff time.

“I told the kids, it is tough to beat a team twice,” he said. “You look back at 2019. We beat Hall in the regular season, 44-0, and we go over to their place for a second-round game and it was a knock down, drag out battle. I think we won 19-0 (16-0) or something like that.

“I hope our kids aren’t overlooking them because I know Monmouth is going to give us everything we can handle.”

Game time is 5 p.m. Saturday at Coach Dobry Field on the southwest side of Monmouth.

The Tigers have heeded their coach’s advice.

“We can’t take them for granted. Hard to beat a team twice,” Princeton junior receiver/defensive back Noah LaPorte said, adding, “We’re going to come out and show them what we’re all about.”

Monmouth-Roseville coach Jeremy Adolphson said the Titans (6-4), who traveled nearly three hours (180 miles) to post a 35-14 win over No. 7 North Boone on Friday, know the challenge at hand and are looking forward to the rematch.

“We actually talked about it in our postgame huddle week 1,” he said. “Princeton is a measuring stick game for us every year, but this time we get to see if the improvements we’ve made throughout the season have closed the gap with the premiere program in our conference.

“We believe that we match up much better with Princeton’s physical play this time around. We’ve had great success running the ball with three different backs this year and will need to do that again to keep Princeton’s defense off balance. Timely pass plays could also play a huge role on both sides of the ball this week.”

Princeton unveiled its new weapon in the season opener when sophomore Casey Etheridge had a breakout game of 234 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his first varsity start. After the game, Pearson said, Etheridge, who has racked up 1,577 yards rushing with 25 TDs this season, was no secret to them.

Etheridge is complemented by junior Ace Christiansen (620/7) and senior Preston Arkels (193/5) in the backfield along with junior QB Will Lott (58 of 86, 873 yards, 11 TDS), who has grown into his role supplanting all-state quarterback Teegan Davis.

The Titans counter offensively with junior Payton Thompson (133-953, 13 TDs) and senior Tyler Finnicum (153-823, 11), who have totaled 1,776 yards and 24 TDs between them. Junior QB Andrew Myers has rushed for 466 yards and 8 TDs and passed for 521 yards and three TDs.

Monmouth-Roseville will look to crack a Tigers defense they were unable to in the season opener and one that has recorded six shutouts on the year.

The key to game, Adolphson said, will come down to confidence and physicality.

“Whichever team shows more of it Saturday will earn the right to play another week,” he said. “We know what we’re up against, but we’re very excited for the opportunity to show the kind of team we’ve become.”

This will be the first time the Three Rivers rivals and former West Central foes have met in the playoffs. The Tigers hold a 5-3 all-time series edge.

Saturday’s winner will draw the winner of the No. 6 Montini Catholic (7-3) at No. 14 Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4) second-round game. Princeton would host either team in next week’s quarterfinals.

This is the 19th season of Titans football since the 2005 consolidation of Monmouth and Roseville. They have qualified for the playoffs eight times, posting a 4-6 record. This will be only Mon-Rose’s third home playoff game, having won its previous two in 2012 and 2018.

Prior to the 2005 consolidation, Monmouth High School made 12 playoff appearances from 1976-95, including seven under coach Warren Dobry, namesake of the Titans’ field.

The now defunct Roseville High School played its home games at Eugene Tinker Field, named after its former coach and DePue native, who passed away in 2000.