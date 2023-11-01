BCR Second Round Playoff Preview Capsules

Class 3A

#2 Princeton (9-1) at #10 Monmouth-Roseville (6-4)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday, Coach Dobry Field, 323 S. Sunny Lane, Monmouth

Last matchup: Princeton 40-0 (2023 opener)

About the Titans: Mon-Rose made a successful 180-mile road trip to Poplar Grove to bounce #7 North Boone (35-14) in last week’s 3A opener. That win was the Titans’ first first-round victory since 2018 over Wilmington (14-10) and snapped a three-game playoff losing streak. After mid-season losses to Morrison (41-12), Rockridge (28-13) and Kewanee (42-21), three playoff teams, left them at 3-4, the Titans bounced back with wins over Orion (49-35) and Sherrard (34-15) to qualify for the playoffs. .. The Titans utilize a dual backfield with junior Payton Thompson (133-953, 13 TDs) and senior Tyler Finnecum (153-823, 11), who have totaled 1,776 yards and 24 TDs between them. Junior QB Andrew Myers has passed for 521 yards and three TDs and rushed for 486 yards and 8 TDs. ... Mon-Rose has made five playoff appearances (3-4) in 12 years under coach Jeremy Adolphson. He also led Rockridge to a playoff berth in 2006. This will be only the Titans’ third home playoff game, defeating St. Bede (40-27) in 2012 and Wilmington in 2018.

About the Tigers: The Tigers posted their fifth straight first-round win under seventh-year coach Ryan Pearson by defeating No. 15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 44-7. They scored the first six times they got the ball, five in the first half. Junior RBs Casey Etheridge and Ace Christiansen each scored twice and junior QB Will Lott threw for 2 TDs. The Panthers scored late in the game to snap the Tigers’ three-game shutout streak. ... With a win, the Tigers will return home for their fourth straight quarterfinal appearance (1-2), including a win over PBL (38-12) and back-to-back losses to IC Catholic (40-0, 27-20 OT), which now is in 4A. The Tigers are 2-1 in road playoff games under Pearson, winning at Elmwood (39-12) in 2018 and at Hall (16-0) in 2019 while falling at IC Catholic in the quarterfinals in 2021. ... Princeton posted a 40-0 win in the season opener at Mon-Rose behind sophomore Casey Etheridge’s breakout game of 234 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his first varsity start. He has now racked up 1,577 yards and 25 TDs. ... The Tigers defense has pitched six shutouts, allowing a stingy 4.9 points per game. Juniors Arthur Burden and Ian Morris lead the defense with 67 tackles apiece while sophomore Common Green has 61. ... Princeton has won its last three second-round playoff games and four of its last five since 2015. ... The Tigers hold a 5-3 all-time series edge over the Titans.

FND Pick: Princeton

Next: This winner draws the winner between #6 Montini Catholic (8-2) and #14 Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4).

Other area Saturday playoff games

Class 1A: #5 Morrison (9-1) at #4 Annawan Wethersfield (9-1), 5 p.m.

#8 Forreston (8-2) at #1 Lena-Winslow (10-0), 2 p.m.

#2 Stark County (10-0) at #10 ROWVA (8-2), 2 p.m.

Class 2A: #1 Seneca (10-0) at #9 Rockridge (9-1), 2 p.m.

Class 3A: #1 Byron (10-0) at #9 Peotone (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 4A: #3 Dixon (9-1) at #11 Burbank St. Laurence (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 5A: #8 St Francis (8-2) at #16 Sterling (5-5), 5 p.m.

8-Man Football Association Playoffs

No. 7 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (8-2) at No. 2 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (10-0)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Harbor

About the Falcons: The Falcons beat South Beloit 52-0 in last week’s opening round play. They opened the season with a 35-20 win over defending 8-Man state champion Biggsville West Central, which finished the season 3-6. FCW then dropped two straight, falling #1-ranked Champaign St. Thomas More (20-17) and Milford (54-20). The Falcons won their last six games to finish the regular season 7-2. FCW has no common opponent with A-L-O.

About the Clippers: The Clippers kicked off their quest to return to the 8-Man Association State championship game with a 54-6 rout over Kirkland Hiawatha Saturday. QB Eddie Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns while Landon Whelchel and Quinn Leffelman rushed for two touchdowns each. The Clippers have now defeated seven teams in the 16-team playoffs field - #3 Milledgeville (32-20), #5 Martinsville (60-8), #6 Polo (52-6), #9 Ridgewood (48-42), #12 River Ridge (80-8) and #14 Orangeville (72-12) by a combined margin of 366-96 (52.3-13.7). Only Amboy and #1 Champaign St. Thomas More are undefeated. The Clippers fell to Biggsville West Central in last year’s title game.

FND Pick: Amboy.

- Kevin Hieronymus