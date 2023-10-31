Friday Night Drive Week 10 Power Rankings: Favorites charge through first week of playoffs

There was little room for Cinderella stories in the opening round of the IHSA playoffs.

24 of the 25 teams ranked in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings won in the opening round of the playoffs, many by extremely convincing margins.

Prairie Ridge was the only team in the the Top 25 to fall, losing to Nazareth in the Class 5A playoffs.

Movement could be limited next week as well as the second-round matchups only produce a total of three matchups between teams now ranked in the Top 25.

The quarterfinal round, however, that’s a different story.

One team returned to the Top 25 to take the place of Prairie Ridge which was Wheaton North.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Rankings: