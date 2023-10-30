What we learned in Week 10: Dominant conferences are what we thought they were

There’s a bit of a bullseye that gets placed on some of the more dominant conferences in the IHSA’s ranks.

And when it comes to the playoffs, as opponents, most are hoping as far as the bracket draw goes, you don’t hit that target.

That was certainly the case with those drawing a CCL/ESCC or Western Suburban Silver opponent in the first round as many tried, but few survived.

The CCL/ESCC played 13 opening-round playoff matchups over the weekend, one pairing two conferences rivals against one another with a 7A matchup between Mount Carmel and St. Rita.

Leaving the possibility that as many as 13 of the 14 CCL/ESCC teams that qualified for the playoffs could advance into the second round.

All but one, Brother Rice, which was handled roughly by Batavia, managed to do it.

Five of the 12 winners also did so from the bottom part of the seed draw as Joliet Catholic, Providence, St. Ignatius, Nazareth and St. Viator all won opening-round games.

St. Viator’s win over Richmond-Burton might have been the biggest surprise of the bunch, considering Richmond-Burton’s playoff pedigree, but perhaps the one that caused the biggest shockwave was Nazareth’s win over Prairie Ridge. Obviously both teams have extensive postseason resumes, but seeing Prairie Ridge dispatched in the first round was a big surprise. Prairie Ridge hadn’t been ousted in the first round of the playoffs since 2014.

Now the CCL/ESCC has a little less than 10 percent of the remaining team in the field. Considering none of the remaining 12 teams are slated to play one another in Round 2, if another CCL/ESCC party occurs in Round 2, that number of remaining teams in the field could balloon to as high as 18 percent.

The West Suburban Silver also had a strong opening weekend with all four of its entrants, all in Class 7A and 8A, advancing to the second round. York, Glenbard West, Lyons and Downers Grove North all bested solid opponents in the first round.

The foursome cannot survive into the third round together, though, as York and Lyons are set for a rematch of their week Week 8 matchup, which York won 24-14.

The news wasn’t as good for other leagues with the Chicago Public League once again struggling to make any sort of imprint. Just two of the CPL’s 24 qualifiers (Morgan Park and Dyett) were able to claim opening-round victories, both coming over their CPL counterparts. Most were defeated by substantial margins, only Noble-Johnson came extremely close to upending a non-CPL team, losing 21-20 to Stillman Valley in the Class 3A draw.

4-win group proves its mettle

The bracket opened its doors to an unprecedented six 4-5 teams this season, which immediately led to conversations about how they were likely to fare.

The reason those teams were admitted over the others at four-wins was a nod to the difficult schedules those teams endured, and it looks like that prep work paid off.

Three of the six won and advanced into the second round with Nazareth upending Prairie Ridge, Quincy Notre Dame toppling Arthur and Sterling trampling Payton in the first round.

Taft, Glenbrook South and Plainfield North all went the route you’d expect from a lower-seed team playing an opening-round powerhouse.

The trio of advancers each experience a difficult second-round matchup with Quincy Notre Dame hosting postseason Class 2A dynamo Nashville, Sterling drawing Wheaton St. Francis and Nazareth will lock horns with Glenbard South.

The threesome now still has the ability to leave interesting marks on the state record books. Obviously if any of the three run the table, they’d be the first team (or teams) to ever win a state title with five losses.

If any of them lose, they will also have an odd distinction in the history books, they will be the only teams in state history to have played more than 10-IHSA sanctioned games and still finish with six losses on the season.

Nazareth is already familiar with one of these turnaround stories having been the first team in state history to go from 2-4 after six games to win a state championship last year.

Abundant scoring

Scoreboard operators were busy in Week 1 of the playoffs as 26 teams posted 50 or more points in their opening-round wins.

Belleville Althoff led the way with a 76-point showing in its win over Tuscola.

Just behind was Byron, which stacked up 72 points in its win over Noble/Hansberry. That also put the Tigers over 600 points on the season, at 609, which leads the state.

It also puts the state’s all-time scoring record within Byron’s reach should it advance to the state championship game. Peoria currently holds that record with 805 points scored in 2016, leaving Byron 196 points short of tying the mark. Byron would need to average 49 points a game if it reached and then played in the state title game. The Tigers are currently averaging nearly 61.