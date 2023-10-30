October 30, 2023
Inside the numbers: Princeton vs. PBL boxscore

By Kevin Hieronymus
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Robert Boyd-Ments (33) is brought down by Princeton defenders Common Green, Noah Laporte and Arthur Burden in the Class 3A playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Bryant Field.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Robert Boyd-Ments (33) is brought down by Princeton defenders Common Green, Noah LaPorte and Arthur Burden in the Class 3A playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 44-7. (Scott Anderson)

Class 3A Playoffs first round at Princeton

PRINCETON 44, PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA 7

Team1st2nd3rd4thtotal
P-B-L00077
Princeton22166044

Scoring plays

PHS - Etheridge 17 run (kick failed), 9:34 1Q

PHS - Christiansen 19 pass from Lott (Etheridge run), 4:15 1Q

PHS - Christiansen 5 run (Burden pass from Lott), 0:13 1Q

PHS - Etheridge 13 run (Christiansen run), 4:58 2Q

PHS - Lott 30 pass from Lott (Lott run), 0:39 2Q

PHS - Arkels 2 run (run failed), 2:39 3Q

PBL - Boyd-Meents 49 run (kick good), 11:50 4Q

YardsticksPBLPHS
1st downs926
by rushing522
by passing34
by penalty10
Total yards157409
Rushing attempts1947
Yards gained rushing103306
Yards lost rushing24
Total yards rushing101302
Passing C-A-I17-8-210-7-1
Passing yards56105
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-avg.3-203-20
Punts-avg3-32.30-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING: PBL - Boyd-Meents 8-89 (TD), Vance 4-7, Vaughn 3-0, Hall 1-(-2). PHS - Etheridge 17-101 (2 TDs), Christiansen 10-83 (TD), Arkels 10-77 (TD), Winn 4-23, Gibson 3-13, Lott 1-4, Weyer 1-(-2), Shaw 1-(-2).

PASSING: PBL - Vaughn 5-11-1, 38 yards; Vance 3-6-1, 56 yards. PHS - Lott 7-10-0, 105 yard (2 TD).

RECEIVING: PBL - Boyd-Meents 4-23, Bruns 2-17, Vance 1-38, Vaughn 1-5. PHS - LaPorte 4-53 (TD), Etheridge 1-25, Christiansen 1-18 (TD), Reinhardt 1-9.

RETURNS: Kick-offs - Cole (PBL) 5-80, Vaughn (PBL) 1-8, Vance (PBL) 1-4, Lanham (PHS) 1-8. Punts - LaPorte 1-25.

INTERCEPTIONS: LaPorte (P) 1-0, Lott (P) 1-5.

Time of game: 1:59

Attendance: 500 est