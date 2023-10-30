Inside the numbers: Princeton vs. PBL boxscore

Class 3A Playoffs first round at Princeton
PRINCETON 44, PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA 7
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|total
|P-B-L
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Princeton
|22
|16
|6
|0
|44
Scoring plays
PHS - Etheridge 17 run (kick failed), 9:34 1Q
PHS - Christiansen 19 pass from Lott (Etheridge run), 4:15 1Q
PHS - Christiansen 5 run (Burden pass from Lott), 0:13 1Q
PHS - Etheridge 13 run (Christiansen run), 4:58 2Q
PHS - Lott 30 pass from Lott (Lott run), 0:39 2Q
PHS - Arkels 2 run (run failed), 2:39 3Q
PBL - Boyd-Meents 49 run (kick good), 11:50 4Q
|Yardsticks
|PBL
|PHS
|1st downs
|9
|26
|by rushing
|5
|22
|by passing
|3
|4
|by penalty
|1
|0
|Total yards
|157
|409
|Rushing attempts
|19
|47
|Yards gained rushing
|103
|306
|Yards lost rushing
|2
|4
|Total yards rushing
|101
|302
|Passing C-A-I
|17-8-2
|10-7-1
|Passing yards
|56
|105
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-avg.
|3-20
|3-20
|Punts-avg
|3-32.3
|0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING: PBL - Boyd-Meents 8-89 (TD), Vance 4-7, Vaughn 3-0, Hall 1-(-2). PHS - Etheridge 17-101 (2 TDs), Christiansen 10-83 (TD), Arkels 10-77 (TD), Winn 4-23, Gibson 3-13, Lott 1-4, Weyer 1-(-2), Shaw 1-(-2).
PASSING: PBL - Vaughn 5-11-1, 38 yards; Vance 3-6-1, 56 yards. PHS - Lott 7-10-0, 105 yard (2 TD).
RECEIVING: PBL - Boyd-Meents 4-23, Bruns 2-17, Vance 1-38, Vaughn 1-5. PHS - LaPorte 4-53 (TD), Etheridge 1-25, Christiansen 1-18 (TD), Reinhardt 1-9.
RETURNS: Kick-offs - Cole (PBL) 5-80, Vaughn (PBL) 1-8, Vance (PBL) 1-4, Lanham (PHS) 1-8. Punts - LaPorte 1-25.
INTERCEPTIONS: LaPorte (P) 1-0, Lott (P) 1-5.
Time of game: 1:59
Attendance: 500 est