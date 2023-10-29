Wilmington defense sparks 41-14 win over Mercer County in Class 2A playoff opener

WILMINGTON — A lot of attention is given to the powerful running offense when it comes to Wilmington, but it was the Wildcats’ stifling defense that paved the way to a 41-14 win over Mercer County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Saturday.

Wilmington forced three Mercer County turnovers in the first half, getting an interception by cornerback Reid Juster and a pick and fumble recovery by linebacker Joe Allgood. Both of Allgood’s takeaways gave Wilmington the ball inside the Golden Eagles’ 20 and set up touchdown drives as the Wildcats took a 21-0 halftime lead.

On Allgood’s fumble recovery, he picked the ball up and appeared on his way to the end zone for a big-man touchdown before being tripped up.

“I had a fumble recovery in our last game, against Streator,” Allgood said. “I might have had a chance to return that one for a touchdown, but I just fell on it. This time, I wanted to try to get it and score. I was really hoping for a touchdown.

“On the interception, I didn’t know what to do. The ball just hit me in the chest and I grabbed it. I think those turnovers really led to a lot of momentum for us.”

After Juster’s interception, the Wildcats (9-1) took over at the Mercer County 30. A 20-yard run by Kyle Farrell (14 carries, 85 yards) ended the first quarter, and Wilmington’s Ryan Kettman (10 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs) scored from 5 yards out on the second play of the second quarter to open the scoring.

Wilmington forced a punt and started a drive at its own 19. The Wildcats went 3-and-out, but Juster came up with a 55-yard punt to flip the field and start Mercer County at its own 22. On third down, Allgood intercepted a pass by Colby Cox and returned it 10 yards to the 14. Two plays later, Jake Castle went into the end zone from 6 yards out for a 14-0 Wilmington lead.

Wilmington’s Ryan Kettman follows his blockers for a touchdown against Mercer County in Round 1 of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

On the Eagles, next drive, Cox fumbled and Allgood picked it up at the 17 and returned it to the 9. On third down, Kettman scored again to put Wilmington up 21-0.

Mercer County got a 39-yard run by Tannen Whitehall and a 32-yard completion for Cox (14 of 27, 231 yards) to William Fredrickson (10 catches, 195 yards) moved the ball to the Wilmington 6. There, the Wildcat defense stiffened, tackling Mercer County for losses on first, second and third downs, then forcing an incompletion on fourth to send the game into halftime.

“I was really happy with how the defense played,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. “That stand right at the end of the first half, to go into halftime by keeping them off the board, was big for us. Our offense sputtered a little early, but that’s a credit to what Mercer County was doing. We made some adjustments and got a good playoff win.

“We had a lot of guys around the football on defense, and getting the short field a few times really helped.”

Wilmington opened the second half with a nine-play drive that ended with a 34-yard field goal by Juster. Allgood then had back-to-back sacks to help force a 3-and-out, and Wilmington used a 28-yard pass from Cade McCubbin to Farrell to get inside the Mercer County 5, and Braeden Anderson finished it off with a 1-yard plunge for a 31-0 lead. The Wildcats forced another punt, and a 34-yard run by Kettman got them to the 20. On the first play of the fourth quarter, McCubbin hit Joey Cortese with a 12-yard touchdown pass for a 38-0 lead.

Wilmington’s Jake Castle finds a hole for a touchdown against Mercer County in Round 1 of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Mercer County got on the board after that, as Cox hit Fredrickson with a 95-yard bomb. Cox ran in the two-point conversion to make it 38-8. The Eagles then recovered an onside kick, and drove for another score as Cox scrambled in from 7 yards out to make it 38-14.

Wilmington recovered the next onside kick and capped the scoring with a 26-yard Juster field goal.

“It’s a cliche, but we want to be 1-0 after every week, and we did that this week,” Reents said. “We know that teams are going to key on Kyle, so it was great to have guys like Kettman and Castle run hard like they did.

“We have plenty to learn from this game and get better before we go play a good Tri-Valley team.”

The Wildcats travel to Tri-Valley for a second-round contest next week.