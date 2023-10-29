St. Bede can’t keep up with Hope in first-round loss

CHICAGO - Two years ago, St. Bede beat Hope in a Class 1A first-round playoff game in Peru.

The teams met again in the first round Saturday, and although Hope had many of the same players, it was a very different result.

The Eagles intercepted three passes - returning two for touchdowns - and used a big-play passing attack and strong running game to beat the Bruins 58-6 at Atlgeld Park.

“We did not play very well at all,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “They’re bigger, faster and stronger than us in every position, but we didn’t fight and that’s very disappointing.

“They’re a lot better now than they were two years ago. I was talking to their coach after about how they were at our place two years ago and there’s been a buy in up here and total culture. What their coach has done here the last three-four years has been very good and they’re reaping the benefits of that now.”

On St. Bede’s opening possession, quarterback Max Bray was pressured on third-and-20 and tossed up a pass that was intercepted by Aaron Green and returned 41 yards for a touchdown.

After the Bruins’ punted on their second drive, Hope drove 78 yards on 11 plays and scored on a 15-yard pass from Eddie Jenkins Jr. to Jamari West.

The Eagles then recovered an onside kick and four plays later, Jenkins Jr. ran for a 10-yard TD to give Hope a 22-0 lead with 1:41 left in the opening quarter.

“We got off to a rough start with the screen pass gone wrong and pick-6 and it seems like we never recovered from it,” Eustice said. “It got out of hand real early. It’s too bad. This hurts, but we have to put things in perspective and look and what we’ve done. We’re still very proud. We’re one of 256 teams that got to play this weekend. We ran into a buzzsaw today. I don’t know if we played our best if we would have beaten them.”

The Eagles continued to pull away.

Hope stopped St. Bede on fourth down then immediately Jenkins Jr. connected with West for a 71-yard TD.

On St. Bede’s next drive, Hope’s Jerome Stuckey popped a Bruin pass up into the air and West caught it near the sideline before racing 82 yards for a score.

Green intercepted his second pass of the game on St. Bede’s next drive and Hope scored again on a 26-yard run by Jamarkus Lofton for a 43-0 lead with 4:04 left in the first half.

The Bruins managed to get on the board on their next drive when Bray threw the ball down the right sideline where Alex Ankiewicz hauled in the pass before running the rest of the way for a 32-yard TD with 44.5 seconds left in the first half.

“We thought we’d be able to run the ball better and they were just so good up front,” Eustice said. “They were stronger than us out on the edge and they’re bumping us and manhandling us out on the edge. We couldn’t get into our routes like we were last week and the week before. The one time we did that was a heck of a throw and a heck of a catch to get the one touchdown.”

The Eagles (9-1), who advance to play Aurora Christian in the second round, added two touchdowns in the third quarter.

St. Bede finished 5-5 in its first season in the Chicagoland Prairie Conference and qualified for the postseason for the third straight season following a 5-1 record in the spring of 2021 season.

“It’s been quite the journey,” Eustice said. “We switched conference. Six of the nine teams we played are in the playoffs. I don’t know how many teams can say that. A couple of those losses early we were really banged up. We wish we could have had maybe one or two of those back. But that’s what the season is. It’s the journey and how you fight through adversity and all that stuff we teach the kids.

“Overall, this group has been pretty resilient. I think they learned a lot. The seniors have been through quite a bit since they got to high school during COVID. When they look back, I think they’re going to be pretty proud of what they accomplished in their careers.

“A year ago when it ended we were wondering how we were going to potentially find three or four wins this year so the fact we got in (the playoffs) is very exciting. To lose and have it end like this is now what you want to have happened. We talked to our younger guys and hopefully they will continue to try to get stronger and be committed in the weight room.”