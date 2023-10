BCR Saturday, Oct. 29 Scoreboard

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Saturday playoff scores

Class 1A: No. 3 Chicago Hope Academy 58, No. 14 St. Bede 6

No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield 41, No. 13 Deer-Creek Mackinaw 16

No. 5 Morrison 34, No. 12 Fulton 12

No. 10 ROWVA 28, No. 7 Newman 14

Class 2A: No. 9 Rockridge 37, No. 8 Westville 12

Class 3A: #2 Princeton 44, No. 15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7

No. 1 Byron 72, No. 16 Chicago Noble/Hansberry

Class 4A: No. 7 IC Catholic 35, No. 10 Geneseo 12

Class 5A: No. 16 Sterling 50, No. 1 Chicago Payton 0

Second round pairings

Class 1A: No. 5 Morrison (9-1) at No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 1 Stark County (10-0) at No. 10 ROWVA (8-2), tba

Class 2A: No 1 Seneca (10-0) at No. 9 Rockridge (9-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 3A: #2 Princeton (9-1) at No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville (6-4), 5, p.m., Saturday

No. 1 Byron (10-0) at No. 10 Peotone (7-3), tba

Class 5A: No. 6 Wheaton St. Francis (8-2) at No. 16 Sterling (5-5), tba

8-Man Football

No. 2 Amboy-La Moille-Ohio 54, No. 15 Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Second-round: No. 7 Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (8-2) at No. 2 A-L-O (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday