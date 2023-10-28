Milledgeville bounces Orangeville in first round of I8FA playoffs

MILLEDGEVILLE – The No. 3-seeded Milledgeville Missiles defeated the No. 14 Orangeville Broncos 56-8 in a Friday night first-round Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff game.

Konner Johnson led the 9-1 Missiles with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, as well as a 65-yard pick six. He scored on runs of 6, 55 and 59 yards.

Micah Toms-Smith rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Sarber rushed for a 55-yard touchdown on his lone carry. Connor Nye completed 3-of-3 pass attempts for 64 yards and rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was Spencer Nye, who caught two passes for 46 yards.

Karter Livengood totaled 12 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Milledgeville defense.

Blake Folgate rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to lead 5-5 Orangeville.