Maine South sinks Lockport in rematch of 2021 state title game

PARK RIDGE – Maine South, the Central Suburban South champions who entered the playoffs Friday on an eight-game winning streak, in the first round drew the team they played two years ago in DeKalb for the Class 8A state championship — Lockport. The same Porters program that denied the Hawks a state title on the turf of Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

This year, No. 6 Maine South advanced to the second round of Class 8A with Friday night’s 35-0 win over the No. 27 Porters.

The Hawks next weekend will play No. 11 Belleville East (8-2), a 70-0 home winner over East Aurora (6-4).

“Our first goal was to win the (division). We took care of that and had to forget about that and move on to the new campaign, which is the playoffs and (approaching it) one game at a time,” Maine South coach David Inserra said after winning his 55th career postseason game in 71 contests.

“It was a special feeling going to bed on Thursday night, because you got a little bit more (energy) waking up,” he said. “The kids had a great mindset. (It’s) really enjoyable. Hats off to (our) scout teams both offensively and defensively. It’s about preparation. It’s about (them) knowing what to do. I was really happy with the coaches and their preparation and the kids executing and carrying it out.”

The Hawks (9-1) established control from the onset by scoring on their first two possessions, both courtesy of TD tosses from junior QB Constantine Coines (17 of 23, 300 yards). First he first connected with Evan Agosto (8 receptions, 103 yards) on a 12-yard scoring pass followed by a 74-yard flanker screen to Julian Turner to put Maine South up 14-0.

The first of two TD runs by Coines (33 yards) expanded the lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter. His second TD run from 3 yards out with 3:10 left in the third made it a 28-0 Hawk advantage. The junior finished with 52 rushing yards on nine attempts.

The Coines-to-Agosto battery wrapped up the night’s scoring when they hooked up for an 18-yard touchdown connection.

Agosto spoke of the proverbial chip on the shoulder his team had from that championship game two Novembers ago.

“We were waiting for them,” he said. “We were ready (in) making sure that we were prepared. We all just (played) as a team together.”

