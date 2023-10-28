Herald-News first-round football roundup

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East 56, Chicago Taft 0: At Frankfort, Zion Gist ran for two touchdowns as the second-seeded Griffins (10-0) rolled. Lincoln-Way East will host Minooka in the second round.

Minooka 27, Sandburg 7: At Minooka, Minooka (8-2) advanced to play at Lincoln-Way East in a second-round game.

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way West 40, Hoffman Estates 14: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way West (8-2) rolled to the win. The Warriors will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Maine West and Collinsville in the second round.

Class 4A

Coal City 44, Normal University 0: At Coal City, Landin Benson ran for 162 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries for the Coalers (8-2), who will play at Rochester (10-0) in the second round.