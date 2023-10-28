Geneva puts up 50 points, playoff win over Senn on coach’s birthday

GENEVA – It was a great way for Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen to celebrate his 35th birthday.

Thorgeson’s Vikings blew out 10th-seeded Senn 50-8 in first-round action of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night in Geneva. It was first time in nine years the Vikings won a home playoff game.

Geneva, the seventh seed, will play the winner of Saturday’s Lake View and Lake Forest game.

“It was a nice way to start the playoffs with a home win,” said Thorgesen. “We came out and scored early.”

The quarterback-wide receiver combination of Nate Stempowski and Finnegan Weppner provided the Vikings (8-2) with the first two touchdowns of the game.

Stempowski hooked up with Weppner for a 52-yard TD on the first play of the game with 11:40 left in the first quarter. The duo made magic again on the second possession of the game. Stempowski tossed a perfectly thrown 34-yard score to Weppner with 8:38 left in the initial quarter.

“Finn and I have very good chemistry in practice,” said Stempowski. “It was nice to get the passing game going early.”

“Nate throws a great ball that is easy to catch,” Weppner said. “We wanted to win a home playoff for our fans.”

Geneva hopes to get top receiver Talyn Taylor back for the second round.

The Geneva defense picked off Senn (6-4) quarterback Thijs Fosco three times. Nick Masters, Thomas Diamond and Luke Frieders all had interceptions.

“We have a lot of good seniors on defense,” said Thorgesen. “They are a trustworthy group.”

The Vikings’ last points came on a safety when William Diamond tackled Fosco in the end zone.

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20231027/geneva-gives-coach-birthday-present-with-easy-win/