October 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

Game Day for Bureau County playoff teams

By Kevin Hieronymus

It’s Game Day for three Bureau County football teams kicking off the 2023 postseason.

Princeton (8-1), which is ranked and seeded No. 2 in Class 3A, will kick off the playoffs at home at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4). It’s a repeat of their 2019 3A quarterfinals matchup at Bryant Field which saw the Tigers win 38-12.

The winner of the Tigers-Panthers game will meet No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville (5-4) in second-round play. The Titans beat No. 9 Poplar Grove North Boone, 35-14, Friday night. Princeton would travel to Monmouth for a rematch of the season opener there.

No. 14 St. Bede (5-4) will also have a playoffs rematch when it travels to No. 3 Chicago Hope Academy (8-1) in a 1A opener. The Bruins beat the Eagles, 30-19, in a 2019 opener on the Academy gridiron.

Game time is 2 p.m. at Altgeld Park in Chicago.

The Bruins-Eagles winner will draw No. 6 Aurora Christian, which rolled over No. 11 Gibson City-Melvin Sibley, 38-7, Friday night. The Bruins would host a second-round contest with Aurora Christian.

8-Man Football: No. 2 Amboy-La Moille-Ohio (9-0) kicks off its request to return the 8-Man Football Association state championship game today against No. 15 Kirkland Hiawatha (4-5). Game time is 2 p.m. at the Harbor in Amboy.

The Clippers will be wearing a No. 55 decal on their helmets in memory of former Amboy great, Dennis McCoy, who died in an auto accident last week. McCoy was a member of the Clippers’ 1979 state runners-up.

Area Friday night scores

Class 1A: No. 2 Stark County 34, No. 15 Princeville 20

No. 8 Forreston 20, No. 9 Marquette 7

Class 2A: No. 1 Seneca 45, No. 16 Dwight 0

Class 3A: No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville 35, No. 7 North Boone 14

Class 4A: No. 14 Peoria Notre Dame 28, No. 3 Kewanee 13

No. 3 Dixon 10, No. 14 Plano 7

Other Saturday area matchups:

Class 1A: No. 13 Deer-Creek Mackinaw (5-4) at No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1), 1 p.m.

No. 12 Fulton (6-3) at No. 5 Morrison (8-1), 1 p.m.

No. 10 ROWVA at No. 7 Newman (7-2), 1 p.m.

Class 2A: No. 9 Rockridge (8-1) at No. 8 Westville (8-1), 2 p.m.

Class 4A: No. 10 Geneseo (6-3) at No. 7 IC Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m.

Class 5A: No. 16 Sterling (4-5) at No. 1 Chicago Payton (9-0), 4 p.m.