Game Day for Bureau County playoff teams

It’s Game Day for three Bureau County football teams kicking off the 2023 postseason.

Princeton (8-1), which is ranked and seeded No. 2 in Class 3A, will kick off the playoffs at home at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4). It’s a repeat of their 2019 3A quarterfinals matchup at Bryant Field which saw the Tigers win 38-12.

The winner of the Tigers-Panthers game will meet No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville (5-4) in second-round play. The Titans beat No. 9 Poplar Grove North Boone, 35-14, Friday night. Princeton would travel to Monmouth for a rematch of the season opener there.

No. 14 St. Bede (5-4) will also have a playoffs rematch when it travels to No. 3 Chicago Hope Academy (8-1) in a 1A opener. The Bruins beat the Eagles, 30-19, in a 2019 opener on the Academy gridiron.

Game time is 2 p.m. at Altgeld Park in Chicago.

The Bruins-Eagles winner will draw No. 6 Aurora Christian, which rolled over No. 11 Gibson City-Melvin Sibley, 38-7, Friday night. The Bruins would host a second-round contest with Aurora Christian.

8-Man Football: No. 2 Amboy-La Moille-Ohio (9-0) kicks off its request to return the 8-Man Football Association state championship game today against No. 15 Kirkland Hiawatha (4-5). Game time is 2 p.m. at the Harbor in Amboy.

The Clippers will be wearing a No. 55 decal on their helmets in memory of former Amboy great, Dennis McCoy, who died in an auto accident last week. McCoy was a member of the Clippers’ 1979 state runners-up.

Area Friday night scores

Class 1A: No. 2 Stark County 34, No. 15 Princeville 20

No. 8 Forreston 20, No. 9 Marquette 7

Class 2A: No. 1 Seneca 45, No. 16 Dwight 0

Class 3A: No. 10 Monmouth-Roseville 35, No. 7 North Boone 14

Class 4A: No. 14 Peoria Notre Dame 28, No. 3 Kewanee 13

No. 3 Dixon 10, No. 14 Plano 7

Other Saturday area matchups:

Class 1A: No. 13 Deer-Creek Mackinaw (5-4) at No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1), 1 p.m.

No. 12 Fulton (6-3) at No. 5 Morrison (8-1), 1 p.m.

No. 10 ROWVA at No. 7 Newman (7-2), 1 p.m.

Class 2A: No. 9 Rockridge (8-1) at No. 8 Westville (8-1), 2 p.m.

Class 4A: No. 10 Geneseo (6-3) at No. 7 IC Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m.

Class 5A: No. 16 Sterling (4-5) at No. 1 Chicago Payton (9-0), 4 p.m.