A look at St. Bede’s playoff history

St. Bede enters the 2023 IHSA Playoffs in Class 1A, making its 19th appearance in school history. The Bruins play at Chicago Hope Academy in at 2 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a look at the Bruins’ playoff history:

Appearances: 19

First year in playoffs: 1986 (lost to Amboy 20-13)

Last year in playoffs: 2022 (lost to Forreston in first round)

Farthest advancement: 2A state semifinals, 2001 (6 classes)

Record: 9-18

Teams played: 26

All-time playoff series vs. opponents:

Aledo 0-1

Amboy 0-1

Argenta-Oreana 1-0

Aurora Central Catholic 0-1

Chicago Hope Academy 1-0

Clifton Central 0-1

Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 0-1

Dakota 0-1

Elmwood 1-0

Forreston 0-1

Freeport Aquin 0-1

Monmouth-Roseville 0-1

Mooseheart 1-0

Morrison 0-1

Moweaqua Central A & M 0-1

Oregon 0-1

Prophetstown 1-0

ROWVA 0-1

Sterling Newman 0-1

Stillman Valley 0-1

Tolono Unity 0-1

Tremont 1-0

Walther Lutheran 1-1

Westchester St Joseph 1-0

Wethersfield 1-0

Winnebago 0-1