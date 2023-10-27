NewsTribune 2023 regular season statistical leaders

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|266.9
|82.4
|37.7
|St. Bede
|185.8
|158.7
|33.9
|Fieldcrest
|192.3
|119
|25.1
|Bureau Valley
|219.2
|62.2
|23
|La Salle-Peru
|139.3
|101.4
|17.1
|Hall-Putnam County
|119.1
|62.3
|15.7
|Mendota
|57.3
|108.1
|7.8
Team defense
|Team
|Points
|Princeton
|4.7
|Bureau Valley
|23.4
|Hall-Putnam County
|25.9
|La Salle-Peru
|29.3
|Fieldcrest
|29.7
|St. Bede
|31.1
|Mendota
|44.7
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Bray (St. Bede)
|103-180-9
|1,346
|10
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|66-129-6
|1,067
|7
|Randolph (Mendota)
|87-205-10
|973
|5
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|72-130-4
|859
|9
|Lott (Princeton)
|51-77-5
|738
|9
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|162
|1,483
|23
|Bray (St. Bede)
|174
|981
|19
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|173
|925
|12
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|111
|763
|4
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|114
|738
|13
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|126
|689
|5
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|78
|529
|6
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|64
|374
|4
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|92
|341
|5
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|43
|304
|2
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|29
|600
|5
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|23
|446
|6
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|27
|415
|7
|Freeman (Mendota)
|26
|326
|0
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|19
|294
|3
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|24
|272
|0
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|13
|257
|2
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|23
|221
|1
|Hueneburg (St. Bede)
|21
|221
|1
|Beetz (Mendota)
|14
|218
|1