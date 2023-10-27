October 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune 2023 regular season statistical leaders

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede quarterback Max Bray passes at Seneca on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton266.982.437.7
St. Bede185.8158.733.9
Fieldcrest192.311925.1
Bureau Valley219.262.223
La Salle-Peru139.3101.417.1
Hall-Putnam County119.162.315.7
Mendota57.3108.17.8

Team defense

TeamPoints
Princeton4.7
Bureau Valley23.4
Hall-Putnam County25.9
La Salle-Peru29.3
Fieldcrest29.7
St. Bede31.1
Mendota44.7

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Bray (St. Bede)103-180-91,34610
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)66-129-61,0677
Randolph (Mendota)87-205-109735
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)72-130-48599
Lott (Princeton)51-77-57389

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)1621,48323
Bray (St. Bede)17498119
Lorton (Fieldcrest)17392512
Lemons (Bureau Valley)1117634
Endress (Bureau Valley)11473813
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)1266895
Christiansen (Princeton)785296
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)643744
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)923415
Marquez (St. Bede)433042

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Johnson (Fieldcrest)296005
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)234466
LaPorte (Princeton)274157
Freeman (Mendota)263260
Adams (La Salle-Peru)192943
Entrican (St. Bede)242720
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)132572
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)232211
Hueneburg (St. Bede)212211
Beetz (Mendota)142181