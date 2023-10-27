Newman ready to host ROWVA for first-round playoff game: “Excited to be back here in Sterling”

The No. 7-seeded Newman Comets will host the No. 10-seeded ROWVA Cougars at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling for a Class 1A first-round playoff game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Comets (7-2) and Cougars (7-2) are two teams on the upswing. Both finished 5-5 last year.

They’re also two teams that try to mix the run and pass games.

“They’re a pretty balanced team. They’re slightly more run than they are pass,” Newman coach Mike LeMay said. “They have the ability to get the ball out in space to some guys that are pretty dangerous, and they have a solid run game, which is something that always bodes well for having a good offensive team.

“Defensively, they line up and play really fundamentally sound, and they’re quick to the ball and packing the box, so that’s what we’re seeing as of now.”

ROWVA has steadily improved over the past four seasons, progressing from 0-4 to 2-7 to 6-4 to 7-2. Playing against a Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference schedule, the Cougars have been solid on both sides of the ball, averaging 34.7 points per game offensively while conceding 21.7 points per game on the defensive side.

The Comets defense, which has dominated for most of the season, should be up to the task. Through nine games, they’ve created 25 takeaways (13 fumbles, 12 interceptions) while limiting opposing teams to 13.2 points per game.

Junior Ryan Partington and seniors Caleb Donna and Brady Grennan have anchored the defensive line. Senior Carter Rude, junior Cody McBride, and seniors Isaiah Williams and Mac Hanrahan lead the defensive backfield. Junior Daniel Kelly and senior Austin Van Landuit command the second level of the defense at linebacker.

Newman’s Brady Grennan runs the ball against Hall's Jack Jablonski Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Offensively, we’re going to have to take care of the ball, minimizing those turnovers we have. We need to make sure we understand who we’re blocking and staying true to what we’re doing there,” LeMay said. “Defensively, we have to make sure our eyes are disciplined in the back end, and we need to make sure we get aligned correctly and fly to the ball like we have most of the year.”

Offensively, Newman favors a backfield-by-committee approach, leaning primarily on seniors Grennan and Rude and occasionally mixing in other runners, such as junior Brady Williamson and Kelly.

Williamson was the hot hand last week in a 50-0 win over Mendota, rushing for a team-high 87 yards and two touchdowns. Grennan added 86 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown, and sophomore quarterback Evan Bushman passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one. Two of the passing touchdowns went to Matt Blackert, and the other one went to McBride.

As a seventh seed, the Comets may not get another home playoff game this year. They are happy to be playing their one guaranteed playoff game at home.

“We really enjoy that. It’s nice to play a playoff game on a Saturday, have it be right here,” LeMay said. “It’s always a good thing when you don’t have to travel far, and being at home this year, we’ve done a pretty nice job, so we’re excited to be back here in Sterling.”