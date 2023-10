Friday Night Drive has you covered with live updates from several IHSA football playoff games from Friday.

Friday scoreboard

Click any of the links below for individual game coverage:

Brother Rice vs. Batavia

Crystal Lake Central vs. Lake Zurich

Dwight/GSW vs. Seneca

Evergreen Park vs. Sycamore

Jacobs vs. Lincoln-Way Central

Libertyville vs. Cary-Grove

Plano vs. Dixon

Ridgewood vs. Sandwich

St. Rita vs. Mt. Carmel

St. Viator vs. Richmond-Burton

Tinley Park vs. Morris