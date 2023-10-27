A look at Princeton’s playoff history

Princeton enters the 2023 IHSA Playoffs in Class 3A, making its 14th appearance in school history. They host Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 1 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a look at the Tigers’ playoff history:
Appearances: 14
First year in playoffs: 1984 (lost to Rockridge 14-0)
Last year in playoffs: 2022 (reached 3A quarterfinals)
Farthest advancement: 3A state finals, 1989 (6 classes)
Record: 18-13
Teams played: 21
All-time playoff series vs. opponents
Addison Driscoll 0-1
Alleman 1-1
Belleville Althoff 0-1
Byron 0-2
Chicago Raby 1-0
Elmwood 1-0
Fairbury Prairie Central 2-0
Genoa-Kingston 1-0
Hall 2-1
Herscher 0-1
IC Catholic 0-3
Macomb 1-0
Marmion 2-0
Mundelein Carmel 0-1
North Boone 2-0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-0
Peotone 1-1
Rochester 1-0
Rockridge 0-1
ROWVA 1-0
Yorkville 1-0