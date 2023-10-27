A look at Princeton’s playoff history

Princeton enters the 2023 IHSA Playoffs in Class 3A, making its 14th appearance in school history. They host Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 1 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a look at the Tigers’ playoff history:

Appearances: 14

First year in playoffs: 1984 (lost to Rockridge 14-0)

Last year in playoffs: 2022 (reached 3A quarterfinals)

Farthest advancement: 3A state finals, 1989 (6 classes)

Record: 18-13

Teams played: 21

All-time playoff series vs. opponents

Addison Driscoll 0-1

Alleman 1-1

Belleville Althoff 0-1

Byron 0-2

Chicago Raby 1-0

Elmwood 1-0

Fairbury Prairie Central 2-0

Genoa-Kingston 1-0

Hall 2-1

Herscher 0-1

IC Catholic 0-3

Macomb 1-0

Marmion 2-0

Mundelein Carmel 0-1

North Boone 2-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-0

Peotone 1-1

Rochester 1-0

Rockridge 0-1

ROWVA 1-0

Yorkville 1-0