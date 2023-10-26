Suburban Life football preview capsules for Round 1 of the playoffs

Here are previews and picks of the first-round matchups for each Suburban Life area team.

Class 8A

No. 20 Naperville North (6-3) at No. 13 Glenbard West (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Naperville North: The Huskies are making their third consecutive playoff appearance, but have not won a playoff game since reaching the Class 8A quarterfinals in 2010. Naperville North, which finished third in the DuPage Valley Conference, has won three straight games over Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley twice heading into the playoffs. Losses are to Loyola, Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central. The Huskies’ headliner is senior wide receiver Luke Williams, a Purdue recruit and one of the top 10 players in Illinois’ Class of 2024 who had 39 catches for 481 yards and five TDs heading into Week 9. Cole Arl had 1,026 rushing yards and nine TDs through eight games and junior QB Jacob Bell had thrown for 969 yards and eight TDs in seven games.

About Glenbard West: The Hilltoppers overcame a rash of injuries, including the loss of 2022 All-State running back Julius Ellens for the season in the second quarter of the opening game, to win their last six games for a share of the West Suburban Silver title. This is the program’s 16th consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Chad Hetlet. Glenbard West last year reached the Class 8A semifinals and has never lost a first-round playoff game in Hetlet’s tenure. The Hilltoppers’ offense was shut out until the fourth quarter of Week 3, but Glenbard West has averaged 39 points per game during the six-game winning streak, the marquee win over York in Week 7. Teyion Oriental has emerged as the lead back since Ellens’ injury and Ben Starmann is a leader of the Glenbard West defense.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 29 West Aurora (5-4) or No. 4 Edwardsville (8-1).

FND Pick: Glenbard West

No. 28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) at No. 5 York (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Homewood-Flossmoor: The Vikings finished their season with a huge late-season surge to become playoff eligible, beating Lincoln-Way West in Week 8 and then Lockport 34-27 last Friday to become playoff eligible. H-F went 6-4 last season and prior to that reached the 2019 Class 8A quarterfinals. Cameron Brooks, a junior edge rusher, has four offers including Illinois. The Vikings can light up the scoreboard, but defense appears to be an issue as evidenced by their 251-249 combined scoring margin during the regular season.

About York: The Dukes, who last year reached the Class 8A semifinals after the program’s first-ever 9-0 regular season, kept it rolling this fall with a 6-0 start in winning a share of the West Suburban Silver title and the program’s third straight playoff appearance. It’s the first time York has made the playoffs in three straight seasons since five straight appearances in 2004-2008. Senior QB Sean Winton, senior RB Jake Melion and senior WR Luke Mailander, an Illinois State recruit, are standouts for an offense that has averaged 39.6 points in York’s eight wins. Melion did injure an ankle in a Week 8 win over Lyons. Junior DE Joe Reiff, a Notre Dame recruit, and senior LBs Cole Ostendorf and Joey Maucieri lead the defense.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 21 Lyons (6-3) or No. 12 Stevenson (7-2).

FND Pick: York

No. 21 Lyons Township (6-3) at No. 12 Stevenson (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Lyons: The Lions, who last season reached the Class 8A quarterfinals, are back for their third consecutive playoff appearance. Lyons is 2-3 versus playoff opponents with wins over Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove North. Senior QB Ryan Jackson is a third-year starter who can make plays with his arm and feet. Junior WR Travis Stamm had 622 receiving yards and seven TDs through eight games. Illinois recruit Eddie Tuerk, a two-way starting lineman, is one of the top senior prospects in the state.

About Stevenson: The Patriots, third in the North Suburban Conference, finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The capper was a 35-28 win over Libertyville Friday night that came on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Crawley to Zachary Becker with only 54 seconds. Crawley threw for 246 yards in the win. Stevenson earned a home playoff game after competing in the rugged eight-team North Suburban Conference that has 5 playoff qualifiers and nearly had a sixth with Mundelein. The Patriots’ only losses are to Lake Zurich (21-16) and Warren (41-16), the top two place-finishers in the conference. Stevenson has outscored its opponents 287-151. This is Stevenson’s second consecutive 7-2 regular season, but the program’s last playoff win came in 2017.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) or No. 5 York (8-1).

FND Pick: Stevenson.

No. 19 Downers Grove South (6-3) at No. 14 Naperville Central (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Downers Grove South: The Mustangs, like last season, overcame an 0-3 start to reach the playoffs, winning their last six games to claim their second consecutive West Suburban Gold championship. It’s Downers Grove South’s fourth straight playoff appearance, but the Mustangs are still seeking the program’s first playoff win since reaching the Class 8A quarterfinals in 2011. Senior RB Deon Davis, a three-year varsity starter, has 10 touchdowns over his last four games. Kayden Smith is another top playmaker while senior QB Will Potter moved from safety to offense this season. The Mustangs have scored 233 points during the six-game winning streak after managing just 27 during the 0-3 start.

About Naperville Central: The Redhawks are DuPage Valley Conference champions for the first time since 2018, but come into the playoffs off a 26-14 loss to Neuqua Valley in Week 9, a game that did not count toward the conference standings. Naperville Central’s only other loss came to Lockport in Week 3. This is the Redhawks’ third consecutive playoff appearance. Aiden Clark ran for 191 yards and two TDs in the Week 7 conference-clinching win over DeKalb. The Redhawks have outscored their opponents 218-112.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 30 Glenbrook South (4-5) or No. 3 Barrington (9-0).

FND Pick: Naperville Central

Class 7A

No. 24 Harlem (6-3) at No. 9 Glenbard East (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Huskies: Junior tailback Jahmani Muhammad, who led the NIC-10 in rushing last season with 1,600 yards, returns to bolster the Huskies’ offense, supported by senior quarterback Derek Anderson, and receivers Jordan Vyborny (6-foot-5), Chandler Jack (6-3) and Drake Ferguson (6-2). Lineman Isaac Johnson anchors the defense, which held 4 opponents to single digits. “Harlem is fast and aggressive,” Glenbard East coach John Walters said. “They like to play downhill. They have a back (Muhammad) that can make you miss and finish downfield. They were a state quarterfinalist (6A) last year, and you can see why with this year’s team.”

About the Rams: Led by senior quarterback/linebacker Blake Salvino, the Rams are looking to avenge last year’s tough 16-14 first-round playoff loss to Minooka. Tailback Matt Larson and receivers Chris Renford and Eric McClain support Salvino offensively. However, the Rams’ strong suit may be its defense that has allowed just 71 points in 9 games. Only 2 teams have scored in double figures against a unit that features linebackers Gus Winkler and Salvino, as well as a strong defensive line. “I like the way our guys prepare and go about their business,” Walters said. “Our guys work extremely hard during the week to make sure what we do is the best it can be. I also love our Friday night passion. Our kids love game time and get energized to play.” Opening postseason play in Lombard is an advantage for the Rams. “It’s always nice to open at home,” said the coach. “No travel, home crowd, something we’ve done 5 times already in the regular season. Familiarity is good going into Week 10.” Playoff football never gets old for Walters. “You earn your way to Week 10,” he said. “That alone says something about your team and season. Just getting to the field of 256 makes it fun. One and done football — win or go home. It adds some flavor to all the matchups.”

Up next: The winner faces No. 25 Addison Trail (6-3) or No. 8 Lincoln Park (8-1).

FND Pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

No. 29 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at No 4 Hersey (9-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About Wheaton Warrenville South: The Tigers beat St. Charles East 24-3 in Week 9 to become playoff eligible as the DuKane Conference’s fifth playoff team. Senior RB Matt Crider rushed for 161 yards and two TDs in the win. Crider missed losses to Lyons and Geneva earlier in the season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against Simeon, but his return has energized the offense. The Tigers scored just 18 points in their first three games but have scored 165 points in six games since Crider’s return to complement junior QB Luca Carbonaro. WW South seeks its first playoff win since reaching the 2019 Class 7A quarterfinals.

About Hersey: The Huskies are Mid-Suburban East champions, having outscored their nine opponents 408-57. Their closest game was a 30-12 win over New Trier in Week 1. Hersey last year lost to Batavia in double overtime in a Class 7A second-round game. Senior WR Carson Grove, a Northwestern commit, had 52 catches for 1,191 yards and 13 TDs through eight games. Junior QB Colton Gumino had thrown for 1,742 yards and 22 TDs with just three interceptions through eight games and senior RB Nasir McKenzie had rushed for 1,021 yards and 13 TDs through eight games. Offensive tackle Will Nolan is committed to Iowa.

Up next: The winner faces No. 20 Kenwood (6-3) or No. 13 Downers Grove North (7-2).

FND Pick: Hersey

No. 20 Kenwood (6-3) at No. 13 Downers Grove North (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Kenwood: Kenwood, second in the Chicago Public Red, bounced back from nonconference losses to Lincoln-Way East and St. Rita the season’s first two weeks to reach the playoffs. The lone loss since then is 28-26 to Morgan Park in Week 7, with wins over Simeon and Phillips. Kenwood is coming off a Class 6A quarterfinal appearance and features some of the state’s most high-end prospects. Marquise Lightfoot, a senior edge committed to Miami (Fla.), is the third-ranked senior in Illinois by 247Sports. Senior WR I’Marion Stewart, a Michigan recruit who transferred from Bolingbrook for his senior year, is rated No. 10. Kenwood has outscored opponents 337-158.

About Downers Grove North: The Trojans, with a Week 9 win over Hinsdale Central, recorded seven regular-season wins for the first time since 2005 – the marquee victory their Week 3 win at Glenbard West. Downers Grove North is making its third playoff appearance in five full seasons under head coach Joe Horeni, with one postseason win in each of the two appearances. Senior RB Noah Battle, the Trojans’ workhorse back, was injured for their losses to York and Lyons in Weeks 6 and 7 but returned in Week 8. Cael Brezina and Owen Thulin are leaders of the defense.

Up next: The winner faces No. 29 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) or No. 4 Hersey (9-0).

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

No. 18 Yorkville (6-3) at No. 15 Willowbrook (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Yorkville: The Foxes, who last season made the program’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1999, carry momentum into their fifth straight playoff bid with four straight wins to end the regular season. Yorkville on Friday rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to beat Plainfield North 13-10 on Dominic Recchia’s game-winning field goal as time expired for the program’s first conference title since 1989. Third-year starter Ben Alvarez and two-year starter Luke Zook are experienced leaders of a defense that has allowed a total of 31 points during the four-game winning streak. Senior QB Michael Dopart, senior RB Josh Gettemy and senior WR Dom Coronado lead the offense. Yorkville has won at least one playoff game in each of its previous postseason appearances.

About Willowbrook: The Warriors are rolling into the playoffs with five consecutive wins since a Week 4 loss to Downers Grove South. This is Willowbrook’s seventh straight playoff appearance, a stretch that included five straight quarterfinals from 2016-2021 and a Class 7A semifinal appearance in 2019. Senior QB Arthur Palicki is a four-year starter. Among his notable performances he threw for 348 yards and two TDs and ran for 178 yards and three TDs in a Week 7 win over Oak Park-River Forest. The Warriors have played just two teams with winning records, splitting games with Addison Trail and Downers Grove South. This game is a rematch of a 2019 Class 7A second-round game won by Willowbrook 33-24, a game in which former Willowbrook star Sam Tumilty accounted for 450 yards and four TDs.

Up next: The winner faces No. 31 Rockford Auburn (5-4) or No. 2 Hononegah (9-0).

FND Pick: Yorkville

No. 19 Wheaton North (6-3) at No. 14 Whitney Young (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Wheaton North: The Falcons, the 2021 Class 7A champions, are making their third consecutive playoff appearance with their fewest regular-season wins in that stretch. Wheaton North did finish the season with three straight wins since back-to-back losses to Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South. Illinois recruit Joe Barna, a senior DE/OLB, is an anchor of the defense along with Walker Owens, who also plays running back. Matt Kuczaj, who had 52 catches for 1,064 yards and eight TDs during the regular season, is the top target for senior QB Max Howser. Howser has thrown for 2,182 yards and 18 TDs with two rushing TDs.

About Young: The Dolphins, third in the Chicago Public Red, have won six straight games heading into the playoffs. Their losses are to Chicago Hope Academy Week 1 and Morgan Park Week 3. Young, 7-4 in 2021, has had a nice bounce-back year after finishing 2-7 in 2022. Young in 2021 lost a first-round playoff game to Willowbrook 44-0.

Up next: The winner faces No. 30 West Chicago (5-4) or No. 3 Quincy (9-0).

FND Pick: Wheaton North

St. Francis’ DeShaun Williams (9) breaks a tackle against Nazareth during the boys varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Class 6A

No. 9 Kaneland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Riverside-Brookfield: The Bulldogs as an independent played an unusual schedule this season, its last seven games against teams from the Southland Conference before R-B joins the Upstate Eight Conference next year. R-B won its last four games, including a Week 9 35-20 win over Rich Township. This is the Bulldogs’ fourth straight playoff appearance and the program’s eighth since 2014 but they seek their first playoff win since reaching the 2015 Class 6A quarterfinals. Senior QB Diego Gutierrez is a three-year starter, but injured an ankle in a Week 7 win over Thornridge. R-B has scored 298 points in its seven wins, just 13 combined in losses to Kankakee and Crete-Monee – the only teams with winning records the Bulldogs have played.

The teams met in last season’s playoffs, with Kaneland winning 35-14 before losing to Prairie Ridge in the second round.

About Kaneland: Kaneland’s three losses this year have come to three teams that are a combined 25-2 heading into the postseason. They led in the fourth quarter in each of those games against Washington, Morris and Sycamore. The Knights have qualified for six straight postseason and have only missed the playoffs three times since 1995. The Knights have proven explosive on offense even against the best defenses. Sycamore gave up more than seven points this year twice - once was to the Knights. Morris gave up more than 20 points once - it was in a 43-33 win over Kaneland.

Up next: The winner faces No. 16 Crystal Lake Central (5-4) or No. 1 Lake Zurich (8-1).

FND Pick: Kaneland.

No. 13 Lemont (5-4) at No. 4 East St. Louis (7-2)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About Lemont: Lemont needed a win to get into the playoffs. The team delivered, scoring in the last minute to beat a T.F. North squad that entered the game 7-1. Injuries have been a persistent problem for Lemont, but ultimately it was able to win another conference title after Hillcrest was surprised by Bremen in Week 9. The draw, however, wasn’t kind to Lemont, pairing them with the same East St. Louis team that has ended its season each of the past two playoff seasons, including last year’s semifinal round.

About the Flyers: East St. Louis appears as dangerous as ever as it defends its Class 6A title from a year ago. The Flyers do have two losses, Mount Carmel in Week 1 and Atascocita, a team currently ranked second in the state of Texas. East St. Louis has talented, experienced players on both sides with QB Robert Battle providing stability and RB TaRyan Martin running behind a new offensive line that is performing at a high level.

Up next: The winner faces No. 12 Simeon (5-4) or No. 5 Normal Community West (7-2).

FND Pick: East St. Louis.

-- Steve Soucie

Class 5A

No. 9 Rochelle (7-2) at No. 8 St. Francis (7-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hubs: Don’t expect a lot of passing from the Hubs, who excel at the triple option. Led by junior tailback Grant Gensler, who averages 115 yards and has scored 7 touchdowns, freshman Dylan Manning and sophomore Roman Villalobos, Rochelle averages 33 points per game. Manning and Villalobos have combined for 9 rushing touchdowns. “Like last year, Rochelle has hard-nosed, blue collar football players,” said St. Francis coach Bob McMillen. “They run it (triple option) so well that I don’t know if you can stop it. We’re just hoping to slow it down.”

About the Spartans: Few teams are more prepared for postseason play than the Spartans, who faced 7 state playoff qualifiers — Downers Grove North, St. Laurence, Sterling, Joliet Catholic, St. Rita, IC Catholic Prep, and Nazareth. “Playing in the CCL has definitely made us a complete team,” said McMillen. “You can’t just rely on one side of the ball, or you won’t be successful. All three phases must show up week in and week out.” Led by CCL Orange Player of the Year, senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who threw 25 touchdown passes and ran for 6 touchdowns, the Spartans scored 30 or more points in 7 of their 9 games. The Ball State-bound Milivojevic has plenty of talent around him, including receivers Ian Willis (10 TDs), Zach Washington (8 TDs), Dario Milivojevic, and DeShaun Williams, and tailback TyVonn Ransom (120 yards per game, 9 TDs). Defensively, the Spartans are paced by linebackers Dom Beres, Liam Kolinski, cornerbacks Corin Greenwell, Asher Boone, and lineman Antonio Gutierrez. “I like how the guys competed and didn’t back down from some of the bigger schools,” said the coach. “We played a tough schedule, and our kids came and fought every week.”

Up next: The winner faces No. 16 Sterling (4-5) or Chicago Payton (9-0).

FND Pick: St. Francis.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

No. 15 Nazareth (4-5) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Roadrunners: The Roadrunners started 2-4 last season and ended up as Class 5A state champions. They started 0-4 this season and made their way into the Class 5A field as a 4-5 team. … QB Logan Malachuk, who quarterbacked Nazareth last season, has completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,108 yards and 22 touchdowns with only two interceptions. WRs James Penley (50 receptions, 804 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Jake Cestone (30, 535, nine) are the leading receivers. Nazareth’s five losses were to playoff teams: Kankakee (9-0), York (8-1), Montini (6-3), IC Catholic (7-2) and St. Francis (7-2).

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge spent most of its playoff history in Class 6A, other than its first two playoff teams (1999 and 2000), which were 5A in the six-class system. This is the Wolves’ first time in Class 5A since then. The Wolves were Class 6A state runners-up to East St. Louis last year. QB Tyler Vasey set the IHSA rushing record at 3,878 yards last season and Prairie Ridge is a much different team this season. The Wolves thrive on not making mistakes like penalties and turnovers, and grind out long drives to consume the clock. FB Jack Finn (913), QB Joey Vanderwiel (526), RB Dom Creatore (507) and RB Luke Vanderwiel (431) give the Wolves a varied rushing attack out of the triple-option. Prairie Ridge’s defense has been outstanding, allowing 81 points and it has given up less than 10 points in five games this season, including two shutouts. Prairie Ridge is No. 1 in Class 5A.

Up next: The winner faces No. 10 Chicago Noble/UIC (7-2) or No. 7 Glenbard South (8-1).

FND Pick: Prairie Ridge.

-- Joe Stevenson

Glenbard South at Glenbard East Glenbard South's Michael Champagne (12) pitches the ball to Cam Williams (8) during football game between Glenbard South at Glenbard East. Oct 13, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

No. 10 Chicago Noble/UIC (7-2) at No. 7 Glenbard South (8-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Firecats: Newcomers to the state playoffs, the Firecats recorded 3 shutouts following a 53-0 season-opening loss to Bloom. Senior quarterback Jeremiah Lopez directs the Firecats’ attack. Noble/UIC finished 4-5 a year ago. “I expect UIC prep to be very athletic and fast,” said Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey. “Their team speed is fantastic. Based on their film, they give tremendous effort every play.”

About the Raiders: Loaded with experience, the co-Upstate Eight Conference champion Raiders will try to make that work for them Friday night. “The establishment of having a routine during the playoffs regarding practice and game day is very important,” said Crissey, who has guided the Raiders to 8 consecutive postseason appearances. “The players and coaches all understand what the mindset needs to be during this time of the season. Also, the players know not to take this time for granted because any given week could be our last together.” No. 7 seed Glenbard South is making its 12th straight trip to the postseason. “I think it’s a fair seed,” said Crissey. “You won’t hear me complain about it.” Senior quarterback Michael Champagne has accounted for 30 touchdowns — 21 passing and 9 rushing, while Notre Dame-bound senior Cam Williams heads the receiving group. Williams, who also starts at free safety, has scored 14 touchdowns, including 10 receiving, while senior receiver Anthony Colby can find the open spot. The backfield is headed by powerful junior Vontae Clark and senior Carter London. Defensively, the Raiders are led by senior lineman Jack Everett Anderson, junior end Saif Kokoszka, junior defensive back Tawain Davis, and sophomore linebacker Lambros Ioannou. Anderson, Kokoszka, Williams, and Colby head a contingent of 2-way players. “What I like about my team this season is the willingness to be coached,” said Crissey. “They give tremendous effort, and they’re tough kids. They will not back down from any team.”

Up next: The winner faces No. 15 Nazareth (4-5) or No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-0).

FND Pick: Glenbard South.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Class 4A

No. 13 Chicago Phoenix (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1)

When: 8 p.m. Friday

About the Firebirds: Making their first playoff appearance, the Firebirds averaged 25 points per game behind senior quarterbacks Isaac Yashar and Eduardo Gutierrez. Senior running back/middle linebacker Brendyn Shields is a 5-foot-10, 230-pound force. Phoenix finished with a 4-2 mark on the road. “I have a lot of respect for a program from the city that has as many players as they have on the sideline,” said Wheaton Academy coach Jim Johanik. “Their roster size rivals plenty of suburban schools. It’s impressive and speaks to what they must be doing well as a program.”

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy enjoyed a superb regular season, outscoring its opponents by an average of 29 points (40-11). Senior quarterback Brett Kasper completed 63% of his pass attempts and tossed 19 touchdown passes while also rushing for 6 TDs. Defensively, Kasper led the team with 7 interceptions from his defensive back spot. Versatile junior 2-way standout Gio Spinelli scored 10 touchdowns (6 receiving) as a wide receiver/running back, while also excelling at defensive back. Classmate Brandon Kiebles scored 9 touchdowns, 8 of them on the ground. “We know we can score a lot when our offense is clicking,” said Johanik, whose team scored at least 29 points in every game. Defensively, senior end Ethan Brunner, junior linebacker/end Jeremy Johanik, senior safety Brett Dieter, Kasper, and Spinelli helped the Warriors collect 3 shutouts. “Our defense is well-prepared every game,” said the coach. Meanwhile, senior Ethan Head leads a potent kicking game. “We have one of the best kicking games in the state,” said Johanik. “We’re going to need all three areas to peak in order to go deep in the 4A bracket.” Johanik feels his team’s No. 4 seeding is fair. “Two years ago, we took on eventual state champion Joliet Catholic in Round 2,” he said. “Last year, we fought hard against eventual runner-up Providence in Round 1, losing 17-3. We’re in slightly better shape with our bracket this year, but sizable challenges await.” The winner will face either No. 5 Richmond-Burton or No. 12 St. Viator in the second round. “We’ve got more depth than ever and a lot of guys two- and three-deep on the depth chart who are excited to run our scout teams,” said the coach. “I feel like everyone is bought in. It’s one of the most focused, missional teams we’ve coached.”

Up next: The winner faces No. 12 St. Viator (5-4) or No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2).

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

No. 10 Geneseo (6-3) at No. 7 IC Catholic Prep (7-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Maple Leafs: Making their 44th playoff appearance, the Maple Leafs have a long and storied history. Geneseo has captured 4 state titles — the first 3 under legendary coach Bob Reade — and 6 runner-up finishes. This season, Geneseo got off to a 5-0 start before losing 3 of its last 4 games. During the latest slow stretch, the Maple Leafs have been held to 3, 7, and 12 points in the 3 losses. “Geneseo is a proud football program,” said IC Catholic Prep coach Bill Krefft. “I played football at Augustana (where Reade went on to enjoy an illustrious collegiate career) and am well aware of the tradition of Geneseo. They are a physical and explosive football team.” Geneseo is led by senior quarterback AJ Weller, flanked by 6-4, 250-pound senior tight end/defensive end Luke Johnsen, tailback Jeron Neal, and the Craterfield twins — Caine and Caleb. Weller also handles the punting for Geneseo.

About the Knights: A year ago, the Knights captured the Class 3A state title with a 48-17 victory over Williamsville. Now, they’re moving up a step to 4A play but remain a title threat. “Experience matters to a point, but honestly, every season and playoff game is a new experience,” said Krefft. “We like to think in terms of the number of reps in our program. We know that the more reps at running our stuff, the better off we are, and so in that regard our experience matters.” The Knights return their big 3 seniors — quarterback Dennis Mandala, tailback Joey Gliatta, and Iowa-bound receiver KJ Parker. IC has played a tough schedule that has included 8A defending state champion Loyola Academy, Nazareth, St. Francis, Marist, and Fenwick. “I love their resilience,” Krefft said of his players. “Their ability to overcome obstacles and continue on course has been different. They are an incredible group that are characters with character, which is what we want at IC. We have a group of young men who have bought into the program and continue to work every day to chase excellence.”

Up next: The winner faces No. 15 Chicago Phillips (5-4) or No. 2 Rockford Boylan (8-1).

FND Pick: IC Catholic Prep.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Class 3A

No. 11 Eureka (5-4) at No. 6 Montini (6-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Eureka: Eureka took second place in the Heart of Illinois Conference behind Tri-Valley, losing to Tri-Valley 52-26 in Week 9. Senior QB Dawson Dorn has thrown for 1,328 yards and 18 TDs. Senior RB Mason Boles has rushed for 1,053 yards yards and 17 TDs. Junior LB Tory Kupferschmid has 84 tackles. Eureka, which has made seven consecutive playoff appearances, last season reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, losing to Williamsville.

About Montini: The Broncos, after back-to-back 3-6 seasons following a stretch of 27 consecutive playoff appearances, are back in the postseason. Montini started the season 5-0, highlighted by a one-point win over Nazareth. The Broncos dropped their next three games but enter the playoffs off a big 24-17 win over St. Laurence Friday. Senior RB Alex Marre, the CCL/ESCC White Player of the Year, has rushed for 915 yards and nine TDs. Jeremiah Peterson has 86 tackles, 16 of them coming against St. Laurence. Santino Florio and George Asay are the top targets for QB Gaetano Carbonara, who has thrown for 1,620 yards and 14 TDs.

Up next: The winner faces No. 14 Prairie Central (5-4) or No. Chicago North Lawndale (8-1).

FND Pick: Montini.