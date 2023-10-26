IHSA 2023 football playoffs: 3 reasons Kaneland can beat Riverside-Brookfield

The Kaneland football team has made the past five postseasons and has reached the second round in four of them.

The No. 9 Knights (6-3) head to No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2), facing the Bulldogs for a second straight year in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

Here are three ways the Knights can come away with a first-round playoff win.

The Knights are battled tested

Kaneland has lost games this year to Morris (9-0), Sycamore (8-1) and Washington (8-1). Sycamore and Washington’s losses were to undefeated teams. So the Knights have played some good teams.

But they also led each of those teams in the fourth quarter. Morris needed 15 straight points in the fourth quarter for a 43-33 win, Washington needed 21 straight points for a 33-27 win, and Sycamore needed a two-point conversion in the final minute for a 22-21 win.

R-B played one other team with a winning record, beating Wauconda 40-13 in Week 2. The Bulldogs earned the No.5 seed in Class 6A.

“Our kids responded to every one of those games,” coach Michael Thorgeson said. “You lose one tough game and kids are going to maybe not respond. We’ve lost three tough, close games, and our attitude never changes. We want to close that gap. We think it’s going to help us a lot to be able to compete with pretty much anybody.”

The defense keeps improving

After giving up those high point totals to Washington and Morris, the Knights haven’t surrendered more than 22 points in a game. They’ve allowed 14 in the past three combined.

Josh Mauthe has shifted to linebacker from defensive line, and Thorgesen said it’s really improved the defense as a whole. He has 55 tackles, nine for a loss, and seven hurried passes on the season.

Sebastian Chavez leads the defense with 73 tackles. He has eight tackles for loss, four sacks and three pass breakups. Tony DeBlasio is not only the second-leading tackler with 70, he’s been a ball hawk with five interceptions. Damian Wilson has four sacks.

“I think we’ve gotten a whole lot better,” Thorgesen said. “We were pretty suspect the first three weeks. But Mauthe playing primarily linebacker has helped tremendously. We’re tackling better. We have a lot of talent on offense, that’s a given. But I think our defense has become better football players.”

The offense is back at full strength

Not that the team was ravaged by injuries, but losing quarterback Troyer Carlson for about two weeks changed a lot of things for the Knights. In essence, they lost their second-leading receiver as well, with Dom DeBlasio having to move to quarterback. Aric Johnson was featured more heavily in the run game instead of at receiver, where he’s caught 35 passes for 839 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

But Carlson returned last week, and the Kaneland offense was back to firing on all cylinders.

“With Troyer back we can move some guys back to their original positions,” Thorgesen said. “It makes a big difference. We can pass the ball more effectively. We are back to our old selves.”