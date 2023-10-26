October 27, 2023
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for First round 2023 playoffs

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the first round of 2023 playoffs

FIRST ROUND
PLAYOFF
GAMES		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 75-15		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 70-20		Brian Stocking, WQAD
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 8-2
Season guests: 72-18
PBL at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
St. Bede at HopeHopeSt. BedeHope
Hiawatha at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
ROWVA at NewmanNewmanNewmanROWVA
Dee-Mack at A-WA-WA-WA-W
Fulton at MorrisonMorrisonMorrisonMorrison
Peoria ND at KewaneeKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Princeville at Stark Co.StarkStarkStark
Plano at DixonDixonDixonDixon
Marquette at ForrestonForrestonForrestonForreston
Geneseo at IC CatholicIC CatholicIC CatholicIC Catholic
Sterling at PaytonSterlingSterlingPayton
Rockridge at WestvilleRockridgeRockridgeWestville