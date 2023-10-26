BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for First round 2023 playoffs

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the first round of 2023 playoffs

FIRST ROUND

PLAYOFF

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 10-0

Season: 75-15 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 10-0

Season: 70-20 Brian Stocking, WQAD

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 8-2

Season guests: 72-18 PBL at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton St. Bede at Hope Hope St. Bede Hope Hiawatha at Amboy Amboy Amboy Amboy ROWVA at Newman Newman Newman ROWVA Dee-Mack at A-W A-W A-W A-W Fulton at Morrison Morrison Morrison Morrison Peoria ND at Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Princeville at Stark Co. Stark Stark Stark Plano at Dixon Dixon Dixon Dixon Marquette at Forreston Forreston Forreston Forreston Geneseo at IC Catholic IC Catholic IC Catholic IC Catholic Sterling at Payton Sterling Sterling Payton Rockridge at Westville Rockridge Rockridge Westville