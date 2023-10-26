BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for First round 2023 playoffs

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for the first round of 2023 playoffs
|FIRST ROUND
PLAYOFF
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 75-15
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 70-20
|Brian Stocking, WQAD
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 8-2
Season guests: 72-18
|PBL at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|St. Bede at Hope
|Hope
|St. Bede
|Hope
|Hiawatha at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|ROWVA at Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|ROWVA
|Dee-Mack at A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|Fulton at Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Peoria ND at Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Princeville at Stark Co.
|Stark
|Stark
|Stark
|Plano at Dixon
|Dixon
|Dixon
|Dixon
|Marquette at Forreston
|Forreston
|Forreston
|Forreston
|Geneseo at IC Catholic
|IC Catholic
|IC Catholic
|IC Catholic
|Sterling at Payton
|Sterling
|Sterling
|Payton
|Rockridge at Westville
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Westville