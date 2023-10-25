Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for the first round of the 2023 playoffs

Class 1A

No. 12 Fulton (6-3) at No. 5 Morrison (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Steamers: Fulton beat West Carroll 66-0 in Week 9. Quarterback Dom Kramer finished the regular season 70-for-117 passing for 1,012 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Skylier Crooks (102 carries, 490 yards, 4 TDs) and AJ Boardman (61-423-6) are the leading rushers. Boardman (15 catches, 196 yards, 2 TDs) also is the third-leading receiver, trailing only Baylen Damhoff (21-382-7) and Jacob Huisenga (15-221-4) in that category. Josiah Heald has amassed 66 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and four sacks.

About the Mustangs: Morrison started the season 6-0 and has won two straight games heading into the postseason. The Mustangs lost 14-7 to Three Rivers West champion Rockridge in Week 7, as they were held 15 points below their previous season low. Morrison averaged 36.3 points and allowed only 11.9 points per game through the regular season.

Newman’s Brady Grennan fights for yards against Bureau Valley Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Friday Night Drive pick: Morrison

No. 10 Oneida ROWVA co-op (7-2) at No. 7 Newman (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Comets: Newman beat Mendota 50-0 in Week 9. Quarterback Evan Bushman accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Matt Blackert caught two of the touchdown passes and Cody McBride caught the other one. Brady Williamson rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Grennan amassed 86 all-purpose yards and one rushing touchdown.

About the Cougars: ROWVA has improved in each season since 2020, rising from 0-4 to 2-7 to 6-5 to 7-2. Its two losses this season came against Annawan-Wethersfield (28-6 in Week 8) and Stark County (24-14 in Week 6). The Cougars are averaging 34.7 points and allowing 21.7 points per game.

FND pick: Newman

Forreston's Micah Nelson looks for a whole as Kaleb Sanders (22) blocks during Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 action against Lena-Winslow at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

No. 9 Ottawa Marquette (7-2) at No. 8 Forreston (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: Forreston lost 36-8 to Lena-Winslow in Week 9. Owen Mulder rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, Micah Nelson rushed for 70 yards on eight carries, and Kaleb Sanders rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries. The Cardinals have made 13 straight playoff appearances.

About the Crusaders: Marquette’s only losses this season came against 7-2 Aurora Christian (42-0) and 9-0 Seneca (28-6). The Crusaders are averaging 32.8 points and allowing 21 points per game. They’re 0-3 against Forreston in the playoffs.

FND pick: Forreston

Class 3A

No. 12 Oregon (5-4) at No. 5 Durand-Pecatonica (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Hawks: Oregon is back in the playoffs for the first time in nine years. The Hawks defeated Rockford Christian 48-13 in Week 9. Logan Weems eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season, rushing 18 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Washburn exceeded 1,000 passing yards for the season, completing 6 of 10 attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Lucas Cole had a 73-yard kickoff return touchdown, Hunter Bartel returned a blocked punt 13 yards for a touchdown, and Cooper Johnson rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

About the Rivermen: The Durand-Pecatonica started the season 5-0 and gave reigning Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow its closest game of the season in a 48-27 Week 6 loss. Their other loss came out of conference to 8-1 Althoff Catholic (41-18, Week 9). Quarterback Cooper Hoffman was a first-team All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference selection in 2022.

FND pick: Durand-Pecatonica

Dixon’s Cort Jacobson fights for yards against North Boone Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 4A

No. 14 Plano (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Dixon defeated North Boone 62-34 in Week 9. Aiden Wiseman rushed 18 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns and had a team-leading nine tackles, including one tackle for loss. Tyler Shaner went 9-for-15 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Cort Jacobson (two catches, 51 yards, one TD) and Tyson Dambman (3-36-1) were the leading receivers. Cullen Shaner intercepted two passes, including a pick six.

About the Reapers: Plano beat Marengo 48-21 in Week 9. Waleed Johnson rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,190 rushing yards. Armando Martinez, a quarterback-turned-fullback, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Reapers are 0-3 in their last three playoff appearances.

FND pick: Dixon

Class 5A

No. 16 Sterling (4-5) at No. 1 Chicago Payton (9-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling beat Moline 22-17 in Week 9. Drew Nettleton went 6-for-10 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown, Cale Ledergerber rushed 15 times for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Dylan Ottens (62-yard touchdown reception) and Kaedon Phillips (3 catches, 42 yards) paced Sterling in receiving. Braden Birdsley had a 65-yard pick six, and Ryan Gebhardt booted a 40-yard field goal.

About the Grizzlies: Payton College Prep has made eight straight playoff appearances. The Grizzlies are averaging 27.2 points and allowing 8.1 points per game. Three of their wins were by one point (17-16 vs. Phoenix Military, 21-20 vs. North Lawndale and 13-12 vs. Lincoln Park).

FND pick: Sterling

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 15 Hiawatha (4-5) at No. 2 Amboy (9-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy beat Polo 52-6 in Week 9. Landon Whelchel (17 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs), Quinn Leffelman (18-119-1) and Brennan Blaine (4-43-2) were the leading rushers. The Clippers converted 19 first downs and limited the Marcos to nine first downs. Their last undefeated season was in 1986.

About the Hawks: The Hawks lost 40-24 to 3-6 Peoria Heights in Week 9. Hiawatha has allowed at least 40 points in six games this year. It’s 3-0 in games where its opponent scores 20 points or less.

FND pick: Amboy

No. 14 Orangeville (5-4) at No. 3 Milledgeville (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville beat Bushnell-Prairie City 72-12 in Week 9. Connor Nye finished 7-for-11 passing for 171 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards on nine carries. Karter Livengood caught three passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Konner Johnson caught a 53-yard touchdown and rushed for a 26-yard touchdown. Micah Toms-Smith rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught an 18-yard touchdown. Spencer Nye had a 26-yard pick six.

About the Broncos: Orangeville picked up a win by forfeit against Peoria Quest Charter Academy in Week 9. The Broncos are averaging 37.5 points and allowing 36.9 points per game. They lost 50-24 to Milledgeville in Week 4.

FND pick: Milledgeville

No. 11 West Prairie (6-3) at No. 6 Polo (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: Polo lost 52-6 to Amboy in Week 9. Brock Soltow completed 8 of 11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards on 13 carries. Noah Dewey caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Delo Fernandez added 50 rushing yards on 14 carries.

About the Cyclones: West Prairie opened the season with a four-game winning streak, averaging 36 points per game during that stretch. The Cyclones were shut out in back-to-back weeks (30-0 by Pawnee/Lincolnwood and 30-0 by South Fork). They lost 52-12 to Ridgewood in Week 7, a team Polo beat 48-44 in Week 4.

FND pick: Polo