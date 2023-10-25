FND Team of the Week MVP: Crystal Lake Central DB James Fier

Crystal Lake Central defensive back James Fier kept coming up big for the Tigers in their 27-24 overtime victory over Hampshire on Friday night.

Fier intercepted a pass, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and, on Hampshire’s first play in overtime, he brought down Whip-Purs running back Cole Klawikowski for a 5-yard loss.

The Tigers got to 5-4 with the Fox Valley Conference victory and made their way into the Class 6A playoffs.

Fier was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his efforts. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Central will travel to Lake Zurich for a 7 p.m. game on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.

Hampshire’s Charles Terriquez kicked a field goal in overtime, then Central won on Griffin Buehler’s 5-yard touchdown run.

We found out here that Buehler is not only a good running back, but he is funny, as Fier (pronounced “fear”) answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.

What do you remember most about Friday’s game?

Fier: It was the feeling of making the playoffs after having the season we did last year (at 2-7). It just felt really good celebrating with my teammates and coaches.

What is your go-to pregame meal?

Fier: I usually go with a Jersey Mike’s No. 8 (Club Sub with turkey, ham, provolone and applewood smoked bacon) and I usually eat it right after school, about 4 hours before the game.

What is your favorite class?

Fier: Nutrition and wellness. I have some friends in it and I like the teacher Erika Jones.

What do you hope people say about you when you are not around?

Fier: I hope people say I am a hard worker and a respectful person.

What is something that scares you?

Fier: Spiders.

What is your favorite wild animal?

Fier: Bears, because they are cool to look at and watch.

What are three of your favorite sports movies?

Fier: “We Are Marshall,” “Remember the Titans” and “The Blind Side.”

Who had the biggest effect on your athletic career?

Fier: Probably my parents (Ryan and Sarah). They’ve spent so much time and money on my during my career.

Which of your teammates really makes you laugh (and why)?

Fier: A teammate who really makes me laugh is Griffin Buehler because the stuff he says is so random that it’s funny.

Who was the toughest receiver you had to cover this year?

Fier: Other than all the receivers on our team, who are very talented, I’d say Hampshire’s Christian Dupuis because he is so fast.