October 27, 2023
BCR Leaderboard for end of the 2023 regular season

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Casey Etheridge races for a long gainer at Bureau Valley Friday night. He scored three touchdowns in the Tigers' 42-0 win over the rival Storm.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge is the area's leading rusher with nearly 1,500 yards (Mike vaughn)

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through the end of the regular season

Scoring1 PT2 PTTDPoints
C. Etheridge (P)01022148
M. Bray (SB)0220122
E. Endress (BV)021592
A. Christiansen (P)08750
N. LaPorte (P)00848
A. Ankiewicz (SB)00636
B. Curran (H)04536
L. Soliman (SB)00033
P. Arkels (P)338432
A. Redcliff (H)00530
G. Guerrini (H)02426
C. Lemons (BV)00424
B. Shane (BV)162124
C. Benavidez (P)230023
H. Hueneburg (SB)02320
L. Marquez (SB02320
Br. Helms (BV)00318
G. Ferrari (SB)00318
C. Riva (SB)00318
A. Morris (BV)00212
T. Redcliff (H)00212
H. Savage (SB)00212
RushingAttYardsYPCTD
C. Etheridge (P)1631,4769.123
M. Bray (SB)1679785.920
C. Lemons (BV)1127596.84
E. Endress (BV)1197386.214
A. Christiansen (P)775377.06
B. Curran (H)643745.84
L. Marquez (SB)423087.33
G. Guerrini (H)842472.94
A. Redcliff (H)582324.05
B. Helms (BV)751742.32
H. Hueneburg (SB)291635.82
J. Bacidore (H)411184.22
P. Arkels (P)391163.04
G. Ferrari (SB)121078.93
K. Gibson (P)181025.72
PassingC-A-IYardsTD
M. Bray (SB)105-180-91,34811
W. Lott (P)51-76-57688
B. Helms (BV)43-86-55536
G. Guerrini (H)33-69-64863
ReceivingRecYardsYPCTD
N. LaPorte (P)2743116.07
A. Ankiewicz (SB)2546918.86
E. Entrican (SB)2427511.50
B. Curran (H)1325719.82
H. Hueneburg (SB)2224411.11
H. Savage (SB)1121819.82
B. Shane (BV)1215813.21
C. Riva (SB)171569.23
A. Christiansen (P)913915.41
E. Endress (BV)510020.01
C. Chhim (BV)11978.82
J. DeLaTorre (SB)10828.20
E. Attig (BV)46917.31
TacklesSoloAssistTotals
C. Scott (BV)424991
H. Hueneberg (SB)195271
A. Burden (P)204262
I. Morris (P)144761
G. Connelly (SB)154358
Br. Helms (BV)282957
T. Redcliff (H)282755
C. Green (P)173855
C. Lemons (BV)222850
P. Miller (P)133144
A. Redcliff (H)232043
S. Ferrari (SB)182341
D. Glynn (H)152237
B. Williams (P)82634
N. LaPorte (P)112233
J. Bacidore (H)201333
A. Christiansen (P)151833
J. Jablonski (H)191231
J. Dybek (BV)81927
D. Weatherspoon (H)161430

Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 5.5, J. Koch (H) 5.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, L. Glynn (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Dybek (BV) 2, J. Mongan (H) 2, C. Lemons (BV) 1.5, A. Burden (P) 1.5, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1, D. Dodda (SB) 1.

Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), Br. Helms (BV) 2-52, M. Bray (SB) 2-0, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0, B. Curran (H) 1.