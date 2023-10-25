BCR Leaderboard for end of the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through the end of the regular season
|Scoring
|1 PT
|2 PT
|TD
|Points
|C. Etheridge (P)
|0
|10
|22
|148
|M. Bray (SB)
|0
|2
|20
|122
|E. Endress (BV)
|0
|2
|15
|92
|A. Christiansen (P)
|0
|8
|7
|50
|N. LaPorte (P)
|0
|0
|8
|48
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|0
|0
|6
|36
|B. Curran (H)
|0
|4
|5
|36
|L. Soliman (SB)
|0
|0
|0
|33
|P. Arkels (P)
|33
|8
|4
|32
|A. Redcliff (H)
|0
|0
|5
|30
|G. Guerrini (H)
|0
|2
|4
|26
|C. Lemons (BV)
|0
|0
|4
|24
|B. Shane (BV)
|16
|2
|1
|24
|C. Benavidez (P)
|23
|0
|0
|23
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|0
|2
|3
|20
|L. Marquez (SB
|0
|2
|3
|20
|Br. Helms (BV)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|G. Ferrari (SB)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|C. Riva (SB)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|A. Morris (BV)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|T. Redcliff (H)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|H. Savage (SB)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Rushing
|Att
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|C. Etheridge (P)
|163
|1,476
|9.1
|23
|M. Bray (SB)
|167
|978
|5.9
|20
|C. Lemons (BV)
|112
|759
|6.8
|4
|E. Endress (BV)
|119
|738
|6.2
|14
|A. Christiansen (P)
|77
|537
|7.0
|6
|B. Curran (H)
|64
|374
|5.8
|4
|L. Marquez (SB)
|42
|308
|7.3
|3
|G. Guerrini (H)
|84
|247
|2.9
|4
|A. Redcliff (H)
|58
|232
|4.0
|5
|B. Helms (BV)
|75
|174
|2.3
|2
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|29
|163
|5.8
|2
|J. Bacidore (H)
|41
|118
|4.2
|2
|P. Arkels (P)
|39
|116
|3.0
|4
|G. Ferrari (SB)
|12
|107
|8.9
|3
|K. Gibson (P)
|18
|102
|5.7
|2
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TD
|M. Bray (SB)
|105-180-9
|1,348
|11
|W. Lott (P)
|51-76-5
|768
|8
|B. Helms (BV)
|43-86-5
|553
|6
|G. Guerrini (H)
|33-69-6
|486
|3
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|N. LaPorte (P)
|27
|431
|16.0
|7
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|25
|469
|18.8
|6
|E. Entrican (SB)
|24
|275
|11.5
|0
|B. Curran (H)
|13
|257
|19.8
|2
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|22
|244
|11.1
|1
|H. Savage (SB)
|11
|218
|19.8
|2
|B. Shane (BV)
|12
|158
|13.2
|1
|C. Riva (SB)
|17
|156
|9.2
|3
|A. Christiansen (P)
|9
|139
|15.4
|1
|E. Endress (BV)
|5
|100
|20.0
|1
|C. Chhim (BV)
|11
|97
|8.8
|2
|J. DeLaTorre (SB)
|10
|82
|8.2
|0
|E. Attig (BV)
|4
|69
|17.3
|1
|Tackles
|Solo
|Assist
|Totals
|C. Scott (BV)
|42
|49
|91
|H. Hueneberg (SB)
|19
|52
|71
|A. Burden (P)
|20
|42
|62
|I. Morris (P)
|14
|47
|61
|G. Connelly (SB)
|15
|43
|58
|Br. Helms (BV)
|28
|29
|57
|T. Redcliff (H)
|28
|27
|55
|C. Green (P)
|17
|38
|55
|C. Lemons (BV)
|22
|28
|50
|P. Miller (P)
|13
|31
|44
|A. Redcliff (H)
|23
|20
|43
|S. Ferrari (SB)
|18
|23
|41
|D. Glynn (H)
|15
|22
|37
|B. Williams (P)
|8
|26
|34
|N. LaPorte (P)
|11
|22
|33
|J. Bacidore (H)
|20
|13
|33
|A. Christiansen (P)
|15
|18
|33
|J. Jablonski (H)
|19
|12
|31
|J. Dybek (BV)
|8
|19
|27
|D. Weatherspoon (H)
|16
|14
|30
Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 5.5, J. Koch (H) 5.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, L. Glynn (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Dybek (BV) 2, J. Mongan (H) 2, C. Lemons (BV) 1.5, A. Burden (P) 1.5, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1, D. Dodda (SB) 1.
Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), Br. Helms (BV) 2-52, M. Bray (SB) 2-0, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0, B. Curran (H) 1.