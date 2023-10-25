BCR Leaderboard for end of the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through the end of the regular season

Scoring 1 PT 2 PT TD Points C. Etheridge (P) 0 10 22 148 M. Bray (SB) 0 2 20 122 E. Endress (BV) 0 2 15 92 A. Christiansen (P) 0 8 7 50 N. LaPorte (P) 0 0 8 48 A. Ankiewicz (SB) 0 0 6 36 B. Curran (H) 0 4 5 36 L. Soliman (SB) 0 0 0 33 P. Arkels (P) 33 8 4 32 A. Redcliff (H) 0 0 5 30 G. Guerrini (H) 0 2 4 26 C. Lemons (BV) 0 0 4 24 B. Shane (BV) 16 2 1 24 C. Benavidez (P) 23 0 0 23 H. Hueneburg (SB) 0 2 3 20 L. Marquez (SB 0 2 3 20 Br. Helms (BV) 0 0 3 18 G. Ferrari (SB) 0 0 3 18 C. Riva (SB) 0 0 3 18 A. Morris (BV) 0 0 2 12 T. Redcliff (H) 0 0 2 12 H. Savage (SB) 0 0 2 12

Rushing Att Yards YPC TD C. Etheridge (P) 163 1,476 9.1 23 M. Bray (SB) 167 978 5.9 20 C. Lemons (BV) 112 759 6.8 4 E. Endress (BV) 119 738 6.2 14 A. Christiansen (P) 77 537 7.0 6 B. Curran (H) 64 374 5.8 4 L. Marquez (SB) 42 308 7.3 3 G. Guerrini (H) 84 247 2.9 4 A. Redcliff (H) 58 232 4.0 5 B. Helms (BV) 75 174 2.3 2 H. Hueneburg (SB) 29 163 5.8 2 J. Bacidore (H) 41 118 4.2 2 P. Arkels (P) 39 116 3.0 4 G. Ferrari (SB) 12 107 8.9 3 K. Gibson (P) 18 102 5.7 2

Passing C-A-I Yards TD M. Bray (SB) 105-180-9 1,348 11 W. Lott (P) 51-76-5 768 8 B. Helms (BV) 43-86-5 553 6 G. Guerrini (H) 33-69-6 486 3

Receiving Rec Yards YPC TD N. LaPorte (P) 27 431 16.0 7 A. Ankiewicz (SB) 25 469 18.8 6 E. Entrican (SB) 24 275 11.5 0 B. Curran (H) 13 257 19.8 2 H. Hueneburg (SB) 22 244 11.1 1 H. Savage (SB) 11 218 19.8 2 B. Shane (BV) 12 158 13.2 1 C. Riva (SB) 17 156 9.2 3 A. Christiansen (P) 9 139 15.4 1 E. Endress (BV) 5 100 20.0 1 C. Chhim (BV) 11 97 8.8 2 J. DeLaTorre (SB) 10 82 8.2 0 E. Attig (BV) 4 69 17.3 1

Tackles Solo Assist Totals C. Scott (BV) 42 49 91 H. Hueneberg (SB) 19 52 71 A. Burden (P) 20 42 62 I. Morris (P) 14 47 61 G. Connelly (SB) 15 43 58 Br. Helms (BV) 28 29 57 T. Redcliff (H) 28 27 55 C. Green (P) 17 38 55 C. Lemons (BV) 22 28 50 P. Miller (P) 13 31 44 A. Redcliff (H) 23 20 43 S. Ferrari (SB) 18 23 41 D. Glynn (H) 15 22 37 B. Williams (P) 8 26 34 N. LaPorte (P) 11 22 33 J. Bacidore (H) 20 13 33 A. Christiansen (P) 15 18 33 J. Jablonski (H) 19 12 31 J. Dybek (BV) 8 19 27 D. Weatherspoon (H) 16 14 30

Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 5.5, J. Koch (H) 5.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, L. Glynn (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Dybek (BV) 2, J. Mongan (H) 2, C. Lemons (BV) 1.5, A. Burden (P) 1.5, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1, D. Dodda (SB) 1.

Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), Br. Helms (BV) 2-52, M. Bray (SB) 2-0, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0, B. Curran (H) 1.