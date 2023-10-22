2023 playoff pairings: First-round information for Sauk Valley area teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Sauk Valley area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 1A

No. 12 Fulton (6-3) at No. 5 Morrison (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Steamers: Fulton finished 9-3 last season, reaching the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Steamers’ losses this season have come against teams with a combined 23-4 record (Lena-Winslow, Durand-Pecatonica and Forreston). In Week 8, they snapped Knoxville’s seven-game undefeated streak with a 42-0 win.

About the Mustangs: Morrison won its first six games – its best start since an 11-1 season in 2019. The Mustangs’ only loss this season came in Week 7 against Three Rivers West champion Rockridge, another 8-1 team. They have yet to allow more than 21 points in a game this season, and they’ve held eight opponents to 14 or less.

No. 10 Oneida (ROWVA) co-op (7-2) at No. 7 Newman (7-2)

When: TBA

About the Comets: Newman is two wins better than its 2022 season (5-5) heading into the postseason. The Comets have played lights out defensively almost all season long, with one blemish in the form of a 34-8 loss to Kewanee in Week 8. Newman’s offense had its best outing of the season last week against Mendota, hanging 50 points on the Trojans – 22 more than its previous season-high.

About the Cougars: ROWVA finished 5-5 in 2022. Its two losses this season came against Annawan-Wethersfield (28-6 in Week 8) and Stark County (24-14 in Week 6). The Cougars’ largest margin of victory came in a 47-8 Week 2 win over Lewistown-Cuba-Spoon River Valley.

No. 9 Ottawa Marquette (7-2) at No. 8 Forreston (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: Forreston reached the Class 1A state semifinals in 2022, ending its season in a 38-16 loss to eventual champion Lena-Winslow. The Cardinals won state championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Owen Mulder, Kaleb Sanders and Micah Nelson lead the committee backfield for run-heavy Forreston. The Cardinals have made the playoffs 13 seasons in a row (excluding 2020′s shortened season).

About the Crusaders: Marquette’s two losses this season came in Week 1 (42-0 to 7-2 Aurora Christian) and Week 7 (28-6 to 9-0 Seneca). Around those, the Crusaders have blown out teams for three of their wins, accepted one forfeit and found a way to win close games for the three other victories, including last Friday’s 27-26 thriller at Dwight. While the Crusaders are surrendering more points than fans have grown accustomed to over this 11-season playoff run — 21 per game, including 25 per over the past four weeks — coach Tom Jobst’s wing-T offense featuring multiple backs has been able to keep up, including against fellow playoff teams such as Ridgewood (a 36-26 win), St. Bede (34-20) and Dwight (27-26).

Class 3A

No. 12 Oregon (5-4) at No. 5 Durand-Pecatonica (7-2)

When: TBA

About the Hawks: This is Oregon’s first playoff appearance in nine years. The Hawks had a 1,000 yard rusher (Logan Weems - 1,006 yards, 14 rushing TDs) and a 1,000 yard passer (Jack Washburn - 1,048 yards) in the regular season. They rebounded from a 22-14 loss to Rockford Lutheran in Week 8 with a 48-13 win over Rockford Christian in Week 9 to secure their long-awaited playoff berth.

About the Rivermen: The Rivermen won their first five games before a 48-27 Week 6 loss to reigning Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow. Their only other loss this season came out of conference against 8-1 Althoff Catholic (41-18, Week 9). Durand-Pecatonica has won at least seven games in every full season since 2019.

Class 4A

No. 14 Plano (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1)

When: TBA

About the Dukes: This is Dixon’s ninth straight playoff appearance. The Dukes have ended the last four seasons in first-round playoff losses. They were on a seven-game winning streak prior to a 49-6 Week 8 loss to top-ranked Class 3A Byron. Senior quarterback Tyler Shaner has passed for 1,256 yards and rushed for 697 while accounting for 30 total TDs (16 passing, 14 rushing) this season. Senior running back Aiden Wiseman has rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 TDs.

About the Reapers: The Reapers carry a ton of momentum into their second playoff appearance in three seasons with a rousing 48-21 win over Marengo in a win-and-in Week 9 matchup of 4-4 teams. Speedy senior running back Waleed Johnson had a spectacular 240-yard, four-touchdown night in the win, and has rushed for 1,190 yards on the season. Senior Armando Martinez, who moved from quarterback to fullback midway through the season after an injury to Andrew Cox, rushed for 146 yards and two TDs in the game. Johnson and Martinez, both third-year varsity starters, are also leaders of the Plano defense. The 48-point outburst was a welcome sight for a Plano offense that has struggled to establish Johnson in its losses. Plano is 0-3 in its last three playoff appearances, its last postseason win coming in 2015.

Class 5A

No. 16 Sterling (4-5) at No. 1 Chicago Payton (9-0)

When: TBA

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling finished 9-3 last season, reaching the Class 5A quarterfinals. This year, the Golden Warriors started 0-2 and were on a two-game losing streak prior to a 22-17 Week 9 win over Moline. Their 13-3 win in Week 6 snapped a five-game undefeated streak for Geneseo. The other wins this season came against Galesburg and United Township.

About the Grizzlies: Payton College Prep has made the playoffs in every full season since 2015. The Grizzlies won three one-point games this season: 17-16 vs. Phoenix Military, 21-20 vs. North Lawndale and 13-12 vs. Lincoln Park. Their biggest margin of victory came in Week 4 (52-0 over North Grand).

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 15 Hiawatha (4-5) at No. 2 Amboy (9-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy lost 44-36 to West Central in the I8FA state championship in 2022, following up a 2021 state semifinals appearance. This is the Clippers’ first undefeated season since 1986 (before they switched to 8-man). Running back Landon Whelchel and fullback Quinn Leffelman lead a dangerous backfield. Tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine was an I8FA all-state selection last season, compiling 1,191 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 98 tackles, 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

About the Hawks: The Hawks qualified despite the losing record. They could have boosted their position with a Week 9 win at Peoria Heights (3-6) but lost 40-24. The Hawks have given up more than 40 points in six games this year, and are 3-0 in the games when they hold opponents to 20 points or less.

Orangeville (5-4) at Milledgeville (8-1)

When: TBA

About the Missiles: Milledgeville has scored at least 36 points in every win this season. Its only loss came against Amboy (32-20) in Week 6. The Missiles scored more than 70 points in a single game two times this season (72 vs. Bushnell-Prairie City in Week 9 and 74 vs. Hiawatha in Week 5).

About the Broncos: Orangeville won three straight games between Weeks 4-6 and prevailed in its last two to finish with a winning record. The Broncos went 11-2 in 2021 and finished as the I8FA state runner-up. They suffered a 50-6 blowout loss to Polo in Week 2, a team Milledgeville beat by 36 points.

West Prairie (6-3) at Polo (7-2)

When: TBA

About the Marcos: The Marcos won back-to-back I8FA state championships in 2019 and 2021 and reached the state semifinals in 2022. Polo scored at least 42 points in every win this season (besides the forfeit win vs. Peoria Quest Charter). Its losses came against Amboy (52-6 in Week 9) and Milledgeville (58-22 in Week 3).

About the Cyclones: West Prairie won its first four games of the season, averaging 36 points per game during that stretch. The Cyclones were shut out twice this season in back-to-back weeks (30-0 by Pawnee/Lincolnwood and 30-0 by South Fork).