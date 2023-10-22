2023 IHSA playoff pairings for The Herald-News area teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Herald-News area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

CLASS 2A

When: TBD

About Seneca: The Fighting Irish have been scoring points at will, putting up 50 or more points in three different games, including a season-high 79 in the regular-season finale against St. Bede. Despite missing out on two games due to forfeits, the Irish are battle-tested, with a 28-21 win over perennial power Wilmington in Week 1.

About Dwight: The Trojans lost a 27-26 decision to Ottawa Marquette to end the season, but reached the playoffs. They are a member of the Chicagoland Prairie Conference with Seneca, and dropped a 42-11 decision to the Irish in Week 8.

(5) Wilmington (8-1) vs. (12) Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3)

When: TBD

About Wilmington: The Wildcats’ train keeps rolling as they have reached the playoffs for 26 straight seasons under coach Jeff Reents. Their only loss was in Week 1 to Seneca (9-0). The defense has been stellar, as evidenced by holding Coal City to no first downs in a 28-0 win, while the offense grinds out yards and time on the ground.

About Aledo (Mercer County): A member of the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Large) Conference, the Golden Eagles started the season 2-3, but have won their last four games. They have outscored their opponents 228-181. They made the playoffs last year, losing their opening round game to finish 7-3.

CLASS 4A

(8) Coal City (7-2) vs. (9) Normal U-High (7-2)

When: TBD

About Coal City: The Coalers use a stout defense and the running of junior Landin Benson to wear down most opponents. Their only two losses this season have been to Morris (9-0) and Wilmington (8-1) and they have a habit of playing their best football at the end of the season.

About U-High: The Pioneers went 3-6 last season but have rebounded to make the playoffs. Their only losses were to Central State Eight Conference members Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (35-7) and Chatham Glenwood (25-0). They have outscored their opponents 361-209.

CLASS 5A

(1) Morris (9-0) vs. (16) Tinley Park (5-4)

When: TBD

About Morris: Morris rolled through the regular season, handing both Joliet West and Sycamore their lone losses. They beat Sycamore 22-14 in Week 9 to win the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White Conference title. They have outscored their opponents 384-108. Quarterback Carter Button has thrown for 1,538 yards and 24 touchdowns against three interceptions, while running back Jacob Swartz has run for 1,444 yards and 17 TDs.

About Tinley Park: The Titans were 0-9 last season and have rebounded to make the playoffs. After a 2-4 start, they won their last three games - over Oak Lawn, Bremen and Oak Forest - to become eligible for the playoffs. They have been outscored 193-178 on the season.

(12) Joliet Catholic Academy (6-3) at (5) Peoria (7-2)

When: TBD

About JCA: The Hilltoppers have had an up-and-down year by their standards. The offense seems to be rounding into shape late in the season, and the defense, spearheaded by Wisconsin commit Dillan Johnson is punishing.

About Peoria: The Lions, who lost a 45-44 thriller to Nazareth Academy in last year’s Class 5A title game, lost only to undefeated Rochester and Normal Community. Their offense is lethal, having put up 496 points, but their defense has allowed 241, so they are no strangers to shootouts.

(15) Providence Catholic (5-4) at (2) Morton (8-1)

When: TBD

About Providence Catholic: The Celtics find themselves in a familiar position, entering the playoffs with a 5-4 mark for the second season in a row after a 35-28 win over Benet in Week 9 to qualify. Last season, Providence Catholic made a magical run in the playoffs and reached the Class 4A title game. With a young roster, they will use any playoff experience they get as a stepping stone to next season.

About Morton: The Potters lone loss came in the final week of the regular season, a 42-21 defeat at the hands of 8-1 Washington. They missed the playoffs last season at 4-5, but have responded by outscoring opponents 340-146 this season.

CLASS 6A

(13) Lemont (5-4) vs. (4) East St. Louis (7-2)

When: TBD

About Lemont: Under first-year coach Willie Hayes, Lemont won its season finale over TF North to become playoff-eligible. They went 5-1 in the South Suburban Blue to win the league title, and outscored opponents 243-119.

About East St. Louis: The Flyers, the defending Class 6A champions, aren’t a typical 7-2 team. Their two losses came to Chicago Mt. Carmel and Humble, Texas. They have outscored their opponents 311-114 on the season.

CLASS 7A

When: TBD

About Lincoln-Way Central: The Knights, in coach Dave Woodburn’s first season, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Their only loss came in overtime to district rival Lincoln-Way West, and they have outscored their opponents 287-186.

About Jacobs: The Golden Eagles started the season 1-3, but have won their last five games, bringing a head of steam into the postseason. They have outscored their opponents 273-153.

(12) Lincoln-Way West (7-2) vs. (21) Hoffman Estates (6-3)

When: TBD

About Lincoln-Way West: The Warriors lost starting quarterback Cole Crafton early in the season to an injury, but Chase Hetfleisch has stepped in and led them to a playoff berth. The running back duo of Joey Campagna and Jahan Abubakar has taken much of the load off of Hetfleisch, while the defense has been active and stingy.

About Hoffman Estates: The Hawks reached the playoffs last season, winning a Round 1 game and finishing with a 7-4 record. This season, they have lost to playoff qualifiers Barrington, Palatine and Buffalo Grove while outscoring opponents 315-185.

CLASS 8A

(2) Lincoln-Way East (9-0) vs. (31) Chicago Taft (4-5)

When: TBD

About Lincoln-Way East: The Griffins continue their amazing streak of having never missed the playoffs in program history. The defense has been its usual stingy self, giving up only 62 points so far this season, and the running game, led by Nuri Muhammad, has helped them put 312 points on the board.

About Taft: The Eagles are one of six 4-5 teams to qualify for the playoffs, after they went 3-6 last season and missed the postseason. They have been outscored 222-198 on the season.

(9) Joliet West (8-1) vs. (24) St. Ignatius

When: TBD

About Joliet West: The Tigers will play a playoff game at home for the first time in school history. They just missed the playoffs at 4-5 last season, but won the Southwest Prairie Conference East title this season. Their lone loss was to Morris and they outscored opponents 284-137 this season.

AAbout St. Ignatius: The Wolfpack return to the playoffs for the eighth straight postseason, the third-longest active streak in the CCL/ESCC. They won their first postseason game two seasons ago and qualified for the Class 6A semifinals for the first time last year before ultimately losing to Prairie Ridge. … St. Ignatius graduated 31 seniors and lost three of its first five games before winning four straight against Niles Notre Dame, Marian, St. Viator and Joliet Catholic to qualify for the postseason. The final stretch helped the Wolfpack win the CCL/ESCC Green title outright. … The Wolfpack’s triple-option offense has been tough for opponents to stop all season long. They average 27.3 points per game. … Ohio State commit Justin Scott is the top-ranked 2024 prospect in Illinois and makes his presence felt on both the offensive and defensive lines. He can even the run the ball when needed.

(15) Minooka (7-2) vs. (18) Sandburg (6-3)

When: TBD

About Minooka: The Indians win games with their defense, highlighted by lineman Cayden Garcia. The offense, led by quarterback Nathan Maul, complements the defense by playing ball-control offense and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

About Sandburg: The Eagles went 3-6 last season, but reversed that record this year to qualify for the playoffs. They have been outscored 260-250 this season, with losses to St. Rita, Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way East.

(27) Lockport (5-4) at (6) Maine South (8-1)

When: TBD

About Lockport: The Porters have looked dominant at times, and at times they have looked less than that. They will have to find that dominant side in order to win on the road in the playoffs.

About Maine South: The Hawks lost their season opener, 10-7, to Brother Rice, but have reeled off eight straight wins since. They have outscored opponents 320-127 on the year.

(32) Plainfield North (4-5) at (1) Loyola Academy (9-0)

When: TBD

About Plainfield North: The Tigers are one of six teams that qualified for the playoffs with a 4-5 record. They are a scary team for anyone to play as their defense will keep them in any game. If they get some offensive production, they could pull off an upset.

About Loyola Academy: The Ramblers kept the longest active CCL/ESCC playoff streak alive after making the playoffs for a 20th straight season. The defending Class 8A champions won three state titles and competed in four more championship games during that span. … Loyola earned the No. 1 ranking in the latest Class 8A Associated Press poll. … Loyola won the CCL/ESCC Blue crown when it beat Mount Carmel in Week 9. … The Ramblers’ defense has stymied offenses for much of the season, led by defensive lineman Joe Kelly, linebackers Colin Scheid and Ethan Hogg and secondary players Kenny Langston, Emmanuel Ofosu and Matt Vallacce. Loyola gave up an average of 8.6 points per game, had two shouts and limited teams to seven or less points seven times. … Junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald stepped into the starter’s role and led a dynamic offense. Running backs Drew MacPherson are both dynamic runners while Nicholas Arogundade is a top receiving target. Loyola averaged 35.2 points per game during the regular season. … Loyola makes the playoffs under first-year coach Beau Desherow.