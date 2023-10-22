2023 IHSA playoff pairings: First-round information for Suburban Life teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Suburban Life area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 8A

No. 20 Naperville North (6-3) at No. 13 Glenbard West (7-2)

When: TBD

About Naperville North: The Huskies are making their third consecutive playoff appearance, but have not won a playoff game since reaching the Class 8A quarterfinals in 2010. Naperville North, which finished third in the DuPage Valley Conference, has won three straight games over Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley twice heading into the playoffs. Losses are to Loyola, Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central. The headliner is senior wide receiver Luke Williams, a Purdue recruit and one of the top 10 players in Illinois’ Class of 2024.

About Glenbard West: The Hilltoppers overcame a rash of injuries, including the loss of 2022 All-State running back Julius Ellens for the season in the second quarter of the opening game, to win their last six games for a share of the West Suburban Silver title. This is the program’s 16th consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Chad Hetlet. Glenbard West last year reached the Class 8A semifinals and has never lost a first-round playoff game in Hetlet’s tenure. The Hilltoppers’ offense was shut out until the fourth quarter of Week 3, but Glenbard West has averaged 39 points per game during the six-game winning streak, the marquee win over York in Week 7. Teyion Oriental has emerged as the lead back since Ellens’ injury and Ben Starmann is a leader of the Glenbard West defense.

No. 28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) at No. 5 York (8-1)

When: TBD

About Homewood-Flossmoor: The Vikings finished their season with a huge late-season surge to become playoff eligible, beating Lincoln-Way West in Week 8 and then Lockport 34-27 on Friday to become playoff eligible. H-F went 6-4 last season and prior to that reached the 2019 Class 8A quarterfinals. Cameron Brooks, a junior edge rusher, has four offers including Illinois.

About York: The Dukes, who last year reached the Class 8A semifinals after the program’s first-ever 9-0 regular season, kept it rolling this fall with a 6-0 start in winning a share of the West Suburban Silver title and the program’s third straight playoff appearance. It’s the first time York has made the playoffs in three straight seasons since five straight appearances in 2004-2008. Senior QB Sean Winton, senior RB Jake Melion and senior WR Luke Mailander, an Illinois State recruit, are standouts for an offense that has averaged 39.6 points in York’s eight wins. Melion did injure an ankle in a Week 8 win over Lyons. Junior DE Joe Reiff, a Notre Dame recruit, and senior LBs Cole Ostendorf and Joey Maucieri lead the defense.

No. 21 Lyons Township (6-3) at No. 12 Stevenson (7-2)

When: TBD

About Lyons: The Lions, who last season reached the Class 8A quarterfinals, are back for their third consecutive playoff appearance. Lyons is 2-3 versus playoff opponents with wins over Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove North. Senior QB Ryan Jackson is a third-year starter who can make plays with his arm and feet. Junior WR Travis Stamm had 622 receiving yards and seven TDs through eight games. Illinois recruit Eddie Tuerk, a two-way starting lineman, is one of the top senior prospects in the state.

About Stevenson: The Patriots, third in the North Suburban Conference, finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The capper was a 35-28 win over Libertyville Friday night that came on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Crawley to Zachary Becker with only 54 seconds. Crawley threw for 246 yards in the win. Stevenson has outscored its opponents 287-151. This is Stevenson’s second consecutive 7-2 regular season, but the program’s last playoff win came in 2017.

No. 19 Downers Grove South (6-3) at No. 14 Naperville Central (7-2)

When: TBD

About Downers Grove South: The Mustangs, like last season, overcame an 0-3 start to reach the playoffs, winning their last six games to claim their second consecutive West Suburban Gold championship. It’s Downers Grove South’s fourth straight playoff appearance, but the Mustangs are still seeking the program’s first playoff win since reaching the Class 8A quarterfinals in 2011. Senior RB Deon Davis, a three-year varsity starter, has 10 touchdowns over his last four games. Kayden Smith is another top playmaker while senior QB Will Potter moved from safety to offense this season. The Mustangs have scored 233 points during the six-game winning streak after managing just 27 during the 0-3 start.

About Naperville Central: The Redhawks are DuPage Valley Conference champions for the first time since 2018, but come into the playoffs off a 26-14 loss to Neuqua Valley in Week 9, a game that did not count toward the conference standings. Naperville Central’s only other loss came to Lockport in Week 3. This is the Redhawks’ third consecutive playoff appearance. Aiden Clark ran for 191 yards and two TDs in the Week 7 conference-clinching win over DeKalb. The Redhawks have outscored their opponents 217-112.

Class 7A

No. 24 Harlem (6-3) at No. 9 Glenbard East (8-1)

When: TBD

About Harlem: Harlem beat Belvidere 57-18 in Week 9 to snap a two-game losing streak. The Huskies, like Glenbard East, play in a locked conference with no nonconference game making comparisons across the board statewide a little more difficult. Harlem in 2022 reached the Class 6A quarterfinals, the program’s first-ever quarterfinal appearance. Harlem has outscored its opponents 200-172.

About Glenbard East: The Rams won their last seven games since a 17-14 Week 2 loss to South Elgin, a streak highlighted by a 28-14 Week 8 win over Glenbard South, for a three-way share of the Upstate Eight Conference title. This is Glenbard East’s fifth straight playoff appearance an 18-year postseason drought. The Rams have lost their last three first-round games since their last playoff win in 2018. Senior QB Blake Salvino also plays middle linebacker. Senior RB Matthew Larson rushed for 177 yards in the win over Glenbard South. Senior LB Gus Winkler, another three-year starter, is the ringleader of the defense.

No. 29 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at No 4 Hersey (9-0)

When: TBD

About Wheaton Warrenville South: The Tigers beat St. Charles East 24-3 in Week 9 to become playoff eligible and the DuKane Conference’s fifth playoff team. Senior RB Matt Crider rushed for 161 yards and two TDs in the win. Crider missed losses to Lyons and Geneva earlier in the season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against Simeon, but his return has energized the offense. The Tigers scored just 18 points in their first three games but have scored 165 points in five games since Crider’s return to complement junior QB Luca Carbonaro. WW South seeks its first playoff win since reaching the 2019 Class 7A quarterfinals.

About Hersey: The Huskies are Mid-Suburban East champions, having outscored their nine opponents 408-57. Their closest game was a 30-12 win over New Trier in Week 1. Hersey last year lost to Batavia in double overtime in a Class 7A second-round game. Senior WR Carson Grove, a Northwestern commit, had 52 catches for 1,191 yards and 13 TDs through eight games. Junior QB Colton Gumino had thrown for 1,742 yards and 22 TDs with just three interceptions through eight games and senior RB Nasir McKenzie had rushed for 1,021 yards and 13 TDs through eight games. Offensive tackle Will Nolan is committed to Iowa.

No. 20 Kenwood (6-3) at No. 13 Downers Grove North (7-2)

When: leaders

About Kenwood: Kenwood, second in the Chicago Public Red, bounced back from nonconference losses to Lincoln-Way East and St. Rita the season’s first two weeks to reach the playoffs. The lone loss since then is 28-26 to Morgan Park in Week 7. Kenwood is coming off a Class 6A quarterfinal appearance and features some of the state’s most high-end prospects. Marquise Lightfoot, a senior edge committed to Miami (Fla.), is the third-ranked senior in Illinois by 247Sports. Senior WR I’Marion Stewart, a Michigan recruit who transferred from Bolingbrook for his senior year, is rated No. 10. Kenwood has outscored opponents 337-158.

About Downers Grove North: The Trojans, with a Week 9 win over Hinsdale Central, recorded seven regular-season wins for the first time since 2005 – the marquee victory their Week 3 win at Glenbard West. Downers Grove North is making its third playoff appearance in five full seasons under head coach Joe Horeni, with one postseason win in each of the two appearances. Senior RB Noah Battle, the Trojans’ workhorse back, was injured for their losses to York and Lyons in Weeks 6 and 7 but returned in Week 8. Cael Brezina and Owen Thulin are leades of the defense.

No. 18 Yorkville (6-3) at No. 15 Willowbrook (7-2)

When: TBD

About Yorkville: The Foxes, who last season made the program’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1999, carry momentum into their fifth straight playoff bid with four straight wins to end the regular season. Yorkville on Friday rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to beat Plainfield North 13-10 on Dominic Recchia’s game-winning field goal as time expired for the program’s first conference title since 1989. Third-year starter Ben Alvarez and two-year starter Luke Zook are experienced leaders of a defense that has allowed a total of 31 points during the four-game winning streak. Senior QB Michael Dopart, senior RB Josh Gettemy and senior WR Dom Coronado lead the offense. Yorkville has won at least one playoff game in each of its previous postseason appearances.

About Willowbrook: The Warriors are rolling into the playoffs with five consecutive wins since a Week 4 loss to Downers Grove South. This is Willowbrook’s seventh straight playoff appearance, a stretch that included five straight quarterfinals from 2016-2021 and a Class 7A semifinal appearance in 2019. Senior QB Arthur Palicki is a four-year starter. Among his notable performances he threw for 348 yards and two TDs and ran for 178 yards and three TDs in a Week 7 win over Oak Park-River Forest. The Warriors have played just two teams with winning records, splitting games with Addison Trail and Downers Grove South. This game is a rematch of a 2019 Class 7A second-round game won by Willowbrook 33-24, a game in which former Willowbrook star Sam Tumilty accounted for 450 yards and four TDs.

No. 19 Wheaton North (6-3) at No. 14 Whitney Young (7-2)

When: TBD

About Wheaton North: The Falcons, the 2021 Class 7A champions, are making their third consecutive playoff appearance with their fewest regular-season wins in that stretch. Wheaton North did finish the season with three straight wins since back-to-back losses to Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South. Illinois recruit Joe Barna, a senior DE/OLB, is an anchor of the defense along with Walker Owens, who also plays running back. Matt Kuczaj, who had six catches for 154 yards in a Week 7 win over Geneva, is the top target for senior QB Max Howser.

About Young: The Dolphins, third in the Chicago Public Red, have won six straight games heading into the playoffs. Their losses are to Chicago Hope Academy Week 1 and Morgan Park Week 3. Young, 7-4 in 2021, has had a nice bounce-back year after finishing 2-7 in 2022. Young in 2021 lost a first-round playoff game to Willowbrook 44-0.

St. Francis’ DeShaun Williams (9) breaks a tackle against Nazareth during the boys varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Class 6A

No. 9 Kaneland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2)

When: TBD

About Riverside-Brookfield: The Bulldogs played an unusual schedule this season, its last seven games against teams from the Southland Conference before R-B joins the Upstate Eight Conference next year. R-B won its last four games, including a Week 9 35-20 win over Rich Township. This is the Bulldogs’ fourth straight playoff appearance and the program’s eighth since 2014 but they seek their first playoff win since reaching the 2015 Class 6A quarterfinals. Senior QB Diego Gutierrez is a three-year starter, but injured an ankle in a Week 7 win over Thornridge. R-B has scored 298 points in its seven wins, just 13 combined in losses to Kankakee and Crete-Monee – the only teams with winning records the Bulldogs have played.

The teams met in last season’s playoffs, with Kaneland winning 35-14 before losing to Prairie Ridge in the second round.

About Kaneland: Kaneland’s three losses this year have come to three teams that are a combined 25-2 heading into the postseason. They led in the fourth quarter in each of those games against Washington, Morris and Sycamore. The Knights have qualified for six straight postseason and have only missed the playoffs three times since 1995. The Knights have proven explosive on offense even against the best defenses. Sycamore gave up more than seven points this year twice - once was to the Knights. Morris gave up more than 20 points once - it was in a 43-33 win over Kaneland.

No. 13 Lemont (5-4) at No. 4 East St. Louis (7-2)

When: TBD

About Lemont: Lemont needed a dramatic Week 9 win to get a fifth win to become playoff eligible and avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Jason Piskule had the game-winning, 32-yard touchdown catch from Chris Montell with 35 seconds left, and Lemont turned away a T.F. North two-point conversion in the final seconds for a 19-18 win. Lemont reached the 2022 Class 6A semifinals and 2021 Class 6A quarterfinals. First-year head coach Willie Hayes was Lemont’s defensive coordinator the previous five seasons and was a star for Lemont’s 2007 state runners-up. This game is a rematch of last year’s Class 6A semifinal won by East St. Louis 32-29.

About East St. Louis: The Flyers, No. 1-ranked in Class 6A, are the defending Class 6A champions and 10-time state champs. East St. Louis’ only two losses came to Mount Carmel, 36-33 in Week 1, and to Atascocita out of Humble, Texas in Week 3. Senior safety Leontre Bradford and senior wide receiver Jesse Watson are both committed to Purdue. Senior QB Robert Battle is a dynamic dual-threat QB committed to Lindenwood.

Class 5A

No. 9 Rochelle (7-2) at No. 8 St. Francis (7-2)

When: TBD

About Rochelle: Rochelle enters on a four-game win streak, including their 30-20 win over Richmond Burton Friday night to win the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight Blue title. The win marked the Hubs’ first conference title since 2004, ending a streak of four conference titles for R-B. RB Grant Gensler is one of their top rushing options, who had 90 yards, while freshman Dylan Manning ran 17 times for 110 yards in the win. This is the third consecutive season in a row the Hubs have clinched the postseason.

About St. Francis: The Spartans, like IC Catholic Prep, made an impressive debut in the CCL/ESCC Orange with five straight wins to end the regular season. Included in that run were stirring comebacks and big finishes in wins over Joliet Catholic, IC Catholic Prep and St. Rita. Senior QB Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit and three-year starter, has thrown for nearly 2,400 yards and 25 TDs with just three interceptions. TyVonn Ransom has rushed for over 1,000 yards and nine TDs and junior Ian Willis has topped 50 catches with 10 TDs. Senior LB Dom Beres, a four-year varsity starter, is over 100 tackles on the year. St. Francis last season reached the Class 4A semifinals.

No. 15 Nazareth (4-5) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-0)

When: TBD

About Nazareth: The defending Class 5A champs, a year after climbing out of a 2-4 hole, overcame an 0-4 start to the season to return to the playoffs. The Roadrunners lost a Week 9 game 35-17 to St. Francis but became one of the six teams to reach the postseason with 4-5 records. Seven of Nazareth’s nine games came against teams with winning records. Junior QB Logan Malachuk is a three-year varsity starter and leader of the offense. His top receiving targets are James Penley and Jake Cestone. Junior DE Gabe Kaminski is one of the top prospects in Illinois’ Class of 2025. This is Nazareth’s 10th consecutive playoff appearance since 2013 under head coach Tim Racki with four state championships and two runner-up finishes during that stretch.

About Prairie Ridge: Prairie Ridge is 43-17 in its playoff history and has played in four of the last six Class 6A championship games. Prairie Ridge won Class 6A state titles in 2011, 2016 and 2017. The Wolves lost to East St. Louis in 2019 and 2022. This is Prairie Ridge’s ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs and it is the Wolves’ fourth perfect regular season in school history. FB Jack Finn leads the Wolves with 913 yards, QB Joey Vanderwiel has 526 and RB Dom Creatore has 507. Prairie Ridge’s defense has allowed 81 total points and only 21 in the last four games. This is Prairie Ridge’s first time being in the Class 5A bracket.

Glenbard South at Glenbard East Glenbard South's Michael Champagne (12) pitches the ball to Cam Williams (8) during football game between Glenbard South at Glenbard East. Oct 13, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

No. 10 Chicago Noble/UIC (7-2) at No. 7 Glenbard South (8-1)

When: TBD

About Chicago Noble/UIC: According to the IHSA site, this is their first postseason appearance in program history, dating back to 2009.

About Glenbard South: The Raiders shared the Upstate Eight Conference title with Glenbard East and South Elgin, a 14-13 Week 6 win over South Elgin snapping the Storm’s 29-game conference winning streak. Senior WR Cam Williams, a Notre Dame recruit, is the No. 2-ranked senior prospect in Illinois. He is the favorite target of senior QB Michael Champagne, a three-year varsity starter. Glenbard South bounced back from its only loss, to Glenbard East in Week 8, to beat Elgin 47-14 on Friday. This is Glenbard South’s 12th consecutive playoff appearance, its eight wins tied for the most in the regular season since 2013.

Class 4A

No. 13 Chicago Phoenix (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1)

When: TBD

About Chicago Phoenix: Phoenix finished fourth in the Chicago Public - White West. The team outscored opponents 230-205. It lost to Lake View 27-21 in Week 9.

About Wheaton Academy: The Warriors enter the playoffs on a five-game winning streak, beating Marian Central in Week 9 for a share of the Chicagoland Christian Conference title. Wheaton Academy’s only loss came by one point to Hope Academy in Week 4. This is Wheaton Academy’s third straight playoff appearance under head coach Jim Johanik. Senior QB Brett Kasper had thrown for 1,037 yards and 16 TDs with just one interception heading into Week 9. Five different receivers are in double-digit catches led by junior Gino Spinelli, who had 19 catches and six TDs through eight games. Junior LB Jeremiah Johanik is a leader of the defense.

No. 10 Geneseo (6-3) at No. 7 IC Catholic Prep (7-2)

When: TBD

About Geneseo: The Maple Leafs, out of the Western Big Six, limp into the playoffs with two straight losses to Quincy and Rock Island and losses in three of their last four games. Their best win came in Week 3, 24-21 over defending conference champion Moline. A longtime powerhouse program out of western Illinois, Geneseo last year made its first playoff appearance since 2017. Geneseo’s last playoff win came in 2015.

About IC Catholic: The defending Class 3A state champions started the season 5-0 while navigating its first year in the CCL/ESCC, and won its last two games since back-to-back losses to St. Francis and Loyola. A tremendous senior class is led by WR/DB and Iowa recruit KJ Parker, QB Dennis Mandala, RB Joey Gliatta and LB JP Schmidt, who committed to Yale. Gliatta and fellow senior Aaron Harvey have combined for nearly 1,500 yards rushing and 23 TDs. Sophomore Foley Calcagno has 86 tackles in eight games. The Knights are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance with four state championships during that span.

Class 3A

No. 11 Eureka (5-4) at No. 6 Montini (6-3)

When: TBD

About Eureka: Eureka took second place in the Heart of Illinois Conference behind Tri-Valley, losing to Tri-Valley 52-26 in Week 9. Senior QB Dawson Dorn had thrown for 1,129 yards and 15 TDs through eight games. Senior RB Mason Boles had rushed for 968 yards and 16 TDs through eight games. Eureka last season reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, losing to Williamsville.

About Montini: The Broncos, after back-to-back 3-6 seasons following a stretch of 27 consecutive playoff appearances, are back in the postseason. Montini started the season 5-0, highlighted by a one-point win over Nazareth. The Broncos dropped their next three games but enter the playoffs off a big 24-17 win over St. Laurence Friday. Senior RB Alex Marre has rushed for 915 yards and nine TDs. Jeremiah Peterson has 86 tackles, 16 of them coming against St. Laurence. Santino Florio and George Asay are the top targets for QB Gaetano Carbonara.