2023 IHSA playoff pairings: First-round information for Northwest Herald-area teams

CLASS 8A

No. 25 Niles West (6-3) at No. 8 Huntley (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Wolves: West is 1-9 in its playoff history, with the only win coming in 1991. … This is the Wolves’ first playoff appearance since 2014. … West lost to Hoffman Estates 47-17 in Week 3, then fell to Highland Park 21-17 and Maine West 14-3 in Weeks 7 and 8.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley has an 8-11 overall playoff record. The Red Raiders are in the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine years. … Huntley’s best playoff run came in 2001 when it reached the Class 4A semifinals and lost to Driscoll 24-21. … The Red Raiders had their best recent run in 2016 when they lost to Loyola in the Class 8A quarterfinals. … RB Haiden Janke has 1,073 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. … QB Braylon Bower has thrown for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns. WR Jake Witt has a touchdown catch in each of the last four games.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 24 St. Ignatius (6-3) at No. 9 Joliet West (8-1).

IHSA Football: Cary Grove vs. Jacobs Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman, here in the 2022 season, will coach the Golden Eagles in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs against Lincoln-Way Central, his alma mater. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Media)

CLASS 7A

No. 23 Jacobs (6-3) at No. 10 Lincoln-Way Central (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs has a 7-14 record in its playoff history. The Eagles are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season. … Jacobs rides a five-game winning streak into the playoffs after a 1-3 start. … The Eagles’ trip to the 2021 Class 7A quarterfinals matched their deepest run since the IHSA expanded the playoffs to 32 teams in each class. They also reached the 2016 quarterfinals. … FB Caden DuMelle leads the area with 1,151 yards rushing. … TE-DE Grant Stec is committed to Wisconsin and makes an impact on both sides at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central is 23-22 in its playoff history, which started as Lincoln-Way before the district added schools. … The Knights won the Class 6A state championship in 1997 at Lincoln-Way. … Central lost to Benet Academy in the 2017 Class 7A quarterfinals and lost to Hersey 52-13 in the first round in 2018. … Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman played at Lincoln-Way Central.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 26 Brother Rice (5-4) at No. 7 Batavia (8-1).

CLASS 6A

No. 14 Libertyville (5-4) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Wildcats: Libertyville is 31-26 in its playoff history and is in for the seventh consecutive season. … Libertyville won its only state title in 2004, beating Cary-Grove 13-3 for the Class 7A championship. … The Wildcats lost to Glenbard West in the 2015 7A title game and have not made it out of the first round since.

About the Trojans: C-G is 57-24 in its playoff history and won Class 6A state championships in 2009, 2018 and 2021. … The Trojans had been to the playoffs 17 consecutive seasons when that streak was stopped last year at 3-6. Now they are back with a team poised to make another deep run. … FB Logan Abrams passed 1,000 yards in Friday’s 55-12 win over Dundee-Crown, and RB Andrew Prio is an electrifying runner with close to 700 yards and a 13.3-yard average per carry.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 11 Highland Park (6-3) at No. 6 Chicago Mather (7-2).

IHSA Football: Hampshire vs. Crystal Lake Central Crystal Lake Central's George Dimopoulos runs for yardage against Fox Valley Conference rival Hampshire on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Crystal Lake. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local News Network)

No. 16 Crystal Lake Central (5-4) at No. 1 Lake Zurich (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Tigers: Central is 7-18 in its playoff history and is in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last six seasons. … The Tigers tied their deepest run in 2021, reaching the Class 6A quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state champion C-G. … QB Jason Penza suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 and is out. WR George Dimopoulos (Northern Illinois) moved to quarterback in Week 9, and the Tigers beat Hampshire 27-24 in overtime to make the playoffs. … RB Griffin Buehler has 791 yards rushing.

About the Bears: Lake Zurich is 41-23 in its playoff history. … Lake Zurich has been to the state championship game six times and won once, beating Wheaton-Warrenville South 7-3 for the 2007 7A title. … The Bears lost to Batavia 21-14 in the 2017 championship game and were knocked out in the 7A semifinals by Batavia last season 24-7.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 9 Kaneland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2)

CLASS 5A

No. 15 Nazareth (5-4) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-0)

When: TBD

About the Roadrunners: The Roadrunners pulled off the improbable and made the playoffs after starting the season 0-4. They kept the second-longest active playoff streak in the CCL/ESCC alive, qualifying each postseason since 2013. … Few people thought Nazareth could top what it did last season when it started the season 2-4 and won the Class 5A state title. The Roadrunners won four straight before losing to St. Francis to end the season. They picked up enough playoff points with their schedule . … Nazareth received votes in the latest 5A AP poll. … Quarterback Logan Malachuk has helped pace an offense that has averaged 25.9 points per game. … All five of Nazareth’s five losses were to playoff teams. The Roadrunners lost to Kankakee (9-0), York (8-1), Montini (6-3), IC Catholic (7-2) and St. Francis (7-2).

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge is 43-17 in its playoff history and has played in four of the last six Class 6A championship games. … Prairie Ridge won Class 6A state titles in 2011, 2016 and 2017. The Wolves lost to East St. Louis in 2019 and 2022. … This is Prairie Ridge’s ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs, and it is the Wolves’ fourth perfect regular season in school history. … FB Jack Finn leads the Wolves with 913 yards, QB Joey Vanderwiel has 526, and RB Dom Creatore has 507. … Prairie Ridge’s defense has allowed 81 total points and only 21 in the last four games. … This is Prairie Ridge’s first time being in the Class 5A bracket.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 10 Chicago Noble/UIC (7-2) at No. 7 Glenbard South (7-2).

Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll gives quarterback JT Groh a play during a Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game against Rochelle. The Rockets are a No. 5 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

CLASS 4A

No. 12 St. Viator (5-4) at No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About St. Viator: The Lions are back in the playoffs for a second straight season for the first time since 2017. They lost in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to Sterling. … St. Viator won two of its last three games in order to qualify for the playoffs. It defeated Montini in Week 7 before taking down Marmion in Week 9 in order to reach the postseason. … Quarterback Cooper Kmet, younger brother of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet, had led the offense to impressive performances this season. The offense has scored 21 or more points five times this season. … Three of the Lions’ four losses came against playoff teams — Brother Rice, Carmel and St. Ignatius.

About the Rockets: R-B is 44-29 in its playoff history and has state titles in 1992 (Class 2A) and 2019 (4A). … Under coach Mike Noll, who came to R-B in 2018, the Rockets are 60-6. In their last four playoff appearances, they have made the semifinals, championship game, semifinals and quarterfinals. … FB Braxtin Nellessen has 1,007 yards rushing and RB Jack Martens (440) has big-play potential with his speed on the outside.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 13 Chicago Phoenix (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1).

• Michal Dwojak contributed to this report.