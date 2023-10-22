2023 IHSA playoff pairings: First-round information for Daily Chronicle teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Daily Chronicle area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 5A

No. 12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at No. 5 Sycamore (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Mustangs: They have played in each of the last five postseasons, going two rounds deep in 4A last year and reaching a 5A quarterfinal in 2018. The teams met in the first round of the 2021 postseason, with the No. 9 Spartans beating the No. 8 Mustangs 48-28, as Sycamore reached a 5A semifinal that year. The teams also met in 2019, with the No. 3 Spartans beating the No. 14 Mustangs 59-7 en route to the 5A semifinals. Evergreen Park finished 4-2 and tied for second in the South Suburban Red, losing its last game of the year 23-20 to Shepard (3-6).

About the Spartans: Sycamore dropped its first game of the season in Morris in Week 9, 22-14. It prevented the Spartans’ second straight Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White title. Since 2019, the Spartans are 45-8 and have reached every Class 5A quarterfinal in that stretch. They’ve reached the semifinals the past two years. Burke Gautcher committed last week to Iowa, and the junior not only is one of the team’s top rushers from the quarterback spot, he leads the team in tackles and has a team-best three interceptions.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 4 Morgan Park (8-1) or No. 13 Corliss (5-4). Either Payton, Sterling, St. Francis or Rochelle awaits in the quarterfinal.

Class 6A

No. 9 Kaneland (5-4) at No. 8 Riverside Brookfield

When: TBD

About the Knights: Kaneland’s three losses this year have come to three teams that are a combined 25-2 heading into the postseason. They led in the fourth quarter in each of those games against Washington, Morris and Sycamore. The Knights have qualified for six straight postseason and have only missed the playoffs three times since 1995. The Knights have proven explosive on offense even against the best defenses. Sycamore gave up more than seven points this year twice - once was to the Knights. Morris gave up more than 20 points once - it was in a 43-33 win over Kaneland.

About Riverside-Brookfield: The Bulldogs played an unusual schedule this season, its last seven games against teams from the Southland Conference before R-B joins the Upstate Eight Conference next year. R-B won its last four games, including a Week 9 35-20 win over Rich Township. This is the Bulldogs’ fourth straight playoff appearance and the program’s eighth since 2014 but they seek their first playoff win since reaching the 2015 Class 6A quarterfinals. Senior QB Diego Gutierrez is a three-year starter, but injured an ankle in a Week 7 win over Thornridge. R-B has scored 298 points in its seven wins, just 13 combined in losses to Kankakee and Crete-Monee – the only teams with winning records the Bulldogs have played.

The teams met in last season’s playoffs, with Kaneland winning 35-14 before losing to Prairie Ridge in the second round.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 1 Lake Zurich (8-1) or No. 16 Crystal Lake Central (5-4) in the second round. Belvidere North, Amundsen, Wauconda or Grant await in the quarterfinals.

Eight-man

No. 15 Hiawatha (4-5) at No. 2 Amboy (9-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Hawks: The Hawks qualified despite the losing record. They could have boosted their position with a Week 9 win at Peoria Heights (3-6) but lost 40-24. The Hawks have given up more than 40 points in six games this year, and are 3-0 in the games when they hold opponents to 20 points or less.

About the Clippers: Amboy lost 44-36 to West Central in the I8FA state championship in 2022. The Clippers reached the I8FA state semifinals in 2021. This is the Clippers first undefeated season since 1986 (before they switched to 8-man). Running back Landon Whelchel and fullback Quinn Leffelman lead a dangerous backfield. Tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine was an I8FA all-state selection last season, compiling 1,191 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 98 tackles, 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Up next: The winner will face either Flanagan or South Beloit in the second round.