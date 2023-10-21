Sterling gets crucial stops, fends off Moline for Western Big 6 win

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors defeated the Moline Maroons 22-17 at Roscoe Eades Stadium on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways from the Week 9 game:

Sterling makes up for first-half penalties

The Golden Warriors (4-5) committed at least four penalties in the first half, but made up for them with a strong opening drive, a pick-six by junior linebacker Braden Birdsley and a huge forced incompletion on fourth-and-7 by junior defensive back Kaedon Phillips with under a minute left in the first half.

Sterling put together a 12-play, 50-yard touchdown drive on its opening drive of the game. Senior running back Cale Ledergerber punctuated it with a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle with 5:10 to play in the first quarter.

Moline (4-5) tied the game at 7-all with 49.6 seconds left in the first quarter as junior quarterback Elijah Taylor lofted a beautiful 42-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Zander Ealy down the right sideline.

The Sterling defense tightened up shortly after that. Sophomore linebacker Wyatt Cassens got a sack to force a punt with 7:11 to play in the first half.

On the next Moline possession, senior linebacker Andre Klaver got pressure on Taylor, forcing a poor decision and creating a pick-six of about 65 yards for junior linebacker Braden Birdsley, who raced down the left sideline for a 13-7 lead with 3:26 to play in the half.

On the Maroons’ final possession of the half, Sterling senior defensive lineman Kendric Muhammad blew up a Moline run for a loss of 8, bringing up fourth-and-15 from the Golden Warriors’ 16. After a defensive pass interference moved the ball to the Sterling 6, Phillips forced an incompletion on fourth-and-7 for a turnover on downs with under a minute left.

Sterling led 13-7 at halftime. Ledergerber rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the first half, as the Golden Warriors outgained the Maroons 99-90 in total yards.

Sterling hangs on in second half

The Golden Warriors stretched their lead to 16-7 with 7:39 to play in the third quarter on a 40-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Ryan Gebhardt. The scoring drive was set up by a 35-yard strike from junior quarterback Drew Nettleton to Phillips over the middle.

Moline answered on its next drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by senior running back Pablo Perez. The Maroons drew within 16-14 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

The Maroons threatened to score a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Warriors made a stand to hold them to a field goal. Gage Tate and Muhammad stuffed a run for a loss of one yard from the Sterling 2 with about 10 minutes left in the game, then Gavin Church made a tackle for a loss of one yard, and Tate made a tackle for no gain to force fourth-and-3 from the 3.

Senior kicker Charlise Martel booted a 20-yard field goal for a 17-16 Moline lead with 8:43 to play.

Sterling retook the lead at 22-17 with 8:25 to play on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Nettleton to senior wide receiver Dylan Ottens. The pass, which was underthrown, was ripped away from the cornerback by Ottens. After the cornerback fell down, Ottens had a free run to the end zone.

Klaver made a leaping interception at the Moline 31-yard line to seal the win with 1:14 remaining.