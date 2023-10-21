Northwest Herald Week 9 football roundup: Cary-Grove rolls into Class 6A playoffs with win over Dundee-Crown

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 12: At Carpentersville, the Trojans (7-2, 7-2) closed out the regular season with a Fox Valley Conference win over the Chargers (1-8, 1-8).

Logan Abrams ran for three touchdowns and Peyton Seaburg rushed for two for the Trojans. Holden Boone, Michael Dunkin and Ben Delatorre each had a rushing touchdown as C-G built a 42-0 lead early in the third quarter.

C-G had 17 consecutive playoff appearances before last season when it finished 3-6. The Trojans are back and likely will get a first-round home game.

C-G won the Class 6A state championship in 2009, 2018 and 2021. The Trojans played in the Class 7A state title game in 2004 and 2014, and also played in the 2012 Class 6A championship.

Sandwich 21, Woodstock North 6: At Woodstock, the Indians (6-3) improved their Class 4A playoff seed with a victory over the Thunder in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division game.