NewsTribune football roundup: Fieldcrest, Bureau Valley fall short of fifth win

Fighting for a playoff spot, Fieldcrest hung with LeRoy for a quarter in a Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division game in LeRoy before the Panthers pulled away for a 56-28 victory Friday.

The Knights trailed 21-12 after the first quarter, 42-20 at halftime and 49-28 after three quarters.

Brady Ruestman completed 16-of-30 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a TD for Fieldcrest.

Jozia Johnson caught eight passes for 221 and a TD, Eddie Lorton had four receptions for 76 yards and a TD while running for 31 yards on seven carries and Jackson Hakes added a touchdown run.

The Knights finish 4-5.

Amboy co-op 52, Polo 6: The Clippers finished the regular season undefeated with a 46-point win in Polo.

Brennan Blaine ran for touchdowns of 4 and 34 yards and also returned an interception 46 yards for a score, while Landon Whelchel ran for a pair of TDs.

The Clippers led 14-0 after the first quarter, 30-6 at halftime and 38-6 after three quarters.

Morrison 38, Bureau Valley 13: Needing a win to become playoff eligible, the Storm trailed just 8-0 at half before the Mustangs pulled away in the Three Rivers Conference crossover in Morrison.

Morrison extended its lead to 24-0 in the third quarter before Bureau Valley got on the board in the fourth.

The Storm finish 4-5.

Newman 50, Mendota 0: The Trojans managed just 33 offensive yards and four first downs as they ended the season with a shutout loss in a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Mendota.

Wyatt Ossman had 14 yards on three carries and Justin Randolph completed 5-of-13 passes for 12 yards for Mendota, which was shut out for the fourth tie this season.

The Trojans allowed 226 rushing yards and 129 passing yards as they trailed 13-0 after the first quarter, 33-0 at halftime and 43-0 after three quarters.

Mendota finishes 1-8.