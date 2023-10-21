October 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

IHSA football: Week 9 Friday night scores

By The Associated Press
St. Charles North’s Anthony Taormina runs the ball past Geneva’s Rocco Lampiasi (right) during a game in St. Charles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

St. Charles North’s Anthony Taormina runs the ball past Geneva’s Rocco Lampiasi (right) during a game in St. Charles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Looking for Week 9 Illinois high school football scores? We’ve got you covered here.

Amboy 52, Polo 6

Antioch 70, Round Lake 0

Arcola 62, Cerro Gordo 12

Bloomington Central Catholic 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 15

Byron 43, Stillman Valley 7

Cahokia 12, O’Fallon 0

Camp Point Central 59, Winchester (West Central) 13

Carlinville 44, Gillespie 6

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 12

Casey-Westfield 35, Paris 20

Chicago (Goode) 41, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 12

Columbia 19, Jerseyville Jersey 8

DeKalb 25, Metea Valley 10

Decatur MacArthur 54, Bloomington 10

Du Quoin 39, Murphysboro 7

Eldorado 44, Christopher 24

Flanagan-Cornell 49, Blue Ridge 6

Fulton 66, West Carroll 0

Glenbard East 41, Bartlett 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Concord (Triopia) 6

Hersey 63, Elk Grove 14

Heyworth 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

Johnston City 38, Carmi-White County 6

Kankakee 42, Crete-Monee 0

Kenwood 26, Phillips 6

Lake Zurich 41, Waukegan 0

Lena-Winslow 36, Forreston 8

Lincoln-Way East 20, Bolingbrook 0

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Athens 21

Mather 33, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 26

Milledgeville 72, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12

Morrison 38, Bureau Valley 13

Mount Vernon 49, Alton 14

Moweaqua Central A&M 29, Illini West (Carthage) 26

Mt. Zion 41, Breese Mater Dei 6

New Trier 27, Deerfield 9

Newton 40, Marshall 28

Normal Community 42, Peoria Manual 0

Orion 55, Riverdale 12

Pana 19, Staunton 13

Peoria (H.S.) 44, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Peoria Heights 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

Pinckneyville 23, Massac County 6

Prairie Ridge 55, McHenry 0

Princeton 54, Hall 0

Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 0

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Rich 20

Rockford Boylan 42, Freeport 0

Rockford Lutheran 20, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12

Rockridge 41, Erie-Prophetstown 6

Roxana 52, Alton Marquette 14

Sesser-Valier 46, Flora 6

South Elgin 64, Streamwood 11

Springfield Southeast 64, Eisenhower 0

St Francis Borgia, Mo. 45, Dupo 0

St. Anne 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 20

Stark County 28, Monmouth United 20

Sterling Newman 50, Mendota 0

Thornwood 28, Thornridge 0

Tri-Valley 52, Eureka 26

Wheaton North 42, Lake Park 7

Whitney Young 29, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 20