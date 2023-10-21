IHSA football: Week 9 Friday night scores

Looking for Week 9 Illinois high school football scores? We’ve got you covered here.
Amboy 52, Polo 6
Antioch 70, Round Lake 0
Arcola 62, Cerro Gordo 12
Bloomington Central Catholic 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 15
Byron 43, Stillman Valley 7
Cahokia 12, O’Fallon 0
Camp Point Central 59, Winchester (West Central) 13
Carlinville 44, Gillespie 6
Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 12
Casey-Westfield 35, Paris 20
Chicago (Goode) 41, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 12
Columbia 19, Jerseyville Jersey 8
DeKalb 25, Metea Valley 10
Decatur MacArthur 54, Bloomington 10
Du Quoin 39, Murphysboro 7
Eldorado 44, Christopher 24
Flanagan-Cornell 49, Blue Ridge 6
Fulton 66, West Carroll 0
Glenbard East 41, Bartlett 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Concord (Triopia) 6
Hersey 63, Elk Grove 14
Heyworth 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
Johnston City 38, Carmi-White County 6
Kankakee 42, Crete-Monee 0
Kenwood 26, Phillips 6
Lake Zurich 41, Waukegan 0
Lena-Winslow 36, Forreston 8
Lincoln-Way East 20, Bolingbrook 0
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Athens 21
Mather 33, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 26
Milledgeville 72, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12
Morrison 38, Bureau Valley 13
Mount Vernon 49, Alton 14
Moweaqua Central A&M 29, Illini West (Carthage) 26
Mt. Zion 41, Breese Mater Dei 6
New Trier 27, Deerfield 9
Newton 40, Marshall 28
Normal Community 42, Peoria Manual 0
Orion 55, Riverdale 12
Pana 19, Staunton 13
Peoria (H.S.) 44, Peoria Notre Dame 40
Peoria Heights 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 24
Pinckneyville 23, Massac County 6
Prairie Ridge 55, McHenry 0
Princeton 54, Hall 0
Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 0
Riverside-Brookfield 35, Rich 20
Rockford Boylan 42, Freeport 0
Rockford Lutheran 20, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12
Rockridge 41, Erie-Prophetstown 6
Roxana 52, Alton Marquette 14
Sesser-Valier 46, Flora 6
South Elgin 64, Streamwood 11
Springfield Southeast 64, Eisenhower 0
St Francis Borgia, Mo. 45, Dupo 0
St. Anne 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 20
Stark County 28, Monmouth United 20
Sterling Newman 50, Mendota 0
Thornwood 28, Thornridge 0
Tri-Valley 52, Eureka 26
Wheaton North 42, Lake Park 7
Whitney Young 29, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 20