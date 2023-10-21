Herald-News Week 9 football roundup

Lincoln-Way East 20, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, Zion Gist ran for two touchdowns as Lincoln-Way East (9-0, 4-0) clinched the outright SouthWest Suburban Blue title. Bolingbrook finished 3-6, 1-3.

Lincoln-Way West 31, Andrew 23: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way West improved to 7-2, 4-0 and clinched the outright SouthWest Suburban Red title.

Seneca 79, St. Bede 35: At Seneca, Seneca improved to 9-0, 7-0 and clinched the outright Chicagoland Prairie Conference title.

Homewood-Flossmoor 34, Lockport 27: At Lockport, Drew Gallagher threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Holland and ran for a 5-yard score for Lockport (5-4, 1-3) in the SouthWest Suburban Blue loss.

Lincoln-Way Central 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41: At Bradley, Lincoln-Way Central (8-1, 3-1) won the SouthWest Suburban Red game in double overtime.

Plainfield South 27, Joliet Central 6: At Joliet, Plainfield South (2-7, 2-3) won the Southwest Prairie East game. Joliet Central finished 0-9, 0-5.

Coal City 34, Manteno 14: At Manteno, Landin Benson ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Coal City (7-2, 6-1) in the Illinois Central Eight win.

Minooka 21 West Aurora 7: At Aurora, Minooka improved to 7-2, 4-1, in the Southwest Prairie West.

Ottawa Marquette 27, Dwight 26: At Dwight, Dwight fell to 5-4, 4-3 in the Chicagoland Prairie.

Peotone 34, Herscher 14: At Herscher, Peotone improved to 6-3, 5-2 in the Illinois Central Eight.

Lisle 28, Reed-Custer 22: At Lisle, Reed-Custer fell to 3-6, 2-5 in the Illinois Central Eight.

Plainfield East 26, Romeoville 0: At Plainfield, Plainfield East improved to 4-5, 4-1 in the Southwest Prairie East. Romeoville fell to 1-8, 1-4.