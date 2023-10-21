Genoa-Kingston drops finale against Rockford Lutheran, ending its playoff hopes

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston Cogs fought until the very last play of the game, but came up short, putting an end to their playoff hopes.

The Cogs fell to Rockford Lutheran 20-12, allowing the Crusaders to advance to the postseason while ending the season for G-K.

The Cogs got the ball at their own 31-yard line with 2:04 to play, down 20-12. Two big pass plays – a 34-yard catch by Hayden Hodgson over a defender and an 11-yard catch by Dakota Dynek – put the Cogs at the Crusaders’ 9-yard line with seconds left to play in the game.

“We were behind all game and we just had to keep battling,” Cogs coach Cam Davekos said. “The kids kept battling. We just came up short.”

Cogs quarterback Nathan Kleba rolled left, then ran back to avoid pressure, but was unable to find an open receiver in the end zone. He sprinted toward the end zone, but was tackled at the 5-yard line as time expired.

“I’m hurt, I guess,” Cogs fullback Brady Brewick said. “It’s pain, maybe. I’m upset. We’ve had six or seven years where we’ve made the playoffs and now we haven’t and it [stinks]. I feel bad, too, for me and my fellow seniors. It’s hard knowing that you’re not going to put the pads on again.”

The Cogs (4-5, 4-5 in Big Northern Conference) had the chance to take the lead with 2:22 left in the game.

Down 13-6, the Cogs rode Brewick on a 16-play drive that covered 82 yards. Brewick ran the ball 11 times on the drive, including a 1-yard touchdown drive that brought the Cogs to within one point of the Crusaders.

Brewick led the Cogs with 77 yards on 23 carries.

“I knew I could do it,” Brewick said. “I’m glad the coach put the ball in my hands and I could grind it out.”

The Cogs haven’t had success with extra points all year, so they went for two points, but they were stuffed at the goal line.

“We haven’t been able to kick an extra point all that well all year,” Davekos said. “It never synced up, so we had to go for two.”

The Cogs tried an onside kick after the score, but the Crusaders (5-4,5-4) recovered. On the next play, Crusaders’ quarterback Gavin Sanders ran outside then down the sidelines for a 47-yard touchdown to put his team up 20-12.

“Gavin is tremendous,” Crusaders’ coach Jeff Luedke said. “He’s got some moves. When he gets to the outside, he’s a tough one to stop.”

It was the second long touchdown run for Sanders. He also had a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Sanders finished the game with 175 yards on 16 carries and the two touchdown runs to go along with a touchdown pass.

All three scores by the Crusaders came on big plays with the other touchdown a 40-yard pass from Sanders to David Ballard in the second quarter.

The Cogs had a big play of their own in the first quarter with a 43-yard touchdown catch and run by Austin Braffet.