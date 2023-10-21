Constantine Coines leads Maine South past Evanston

PARK RIDGE – Becoming a starting quarterback at any of Illinois’ most storied football programs normally begins years before a young man enters high school.

But sometimes - as in the case of Maine South’s Constantine Coines - there’s a back story that makes one’s jaw drop.

Coines, a junior who threw for 214 yards in a 35-11 victory over Evanston on Friday, was an offensive lineman and nose guard in middle school.

Upon arriving at his first practice as a freshman, however, the coaches asked who would like to play quarterback.

And Coines’ hand instantly went up.

“I started as a running back when I was younger,” Coines said. “But in middle school I was moved to O-line and D-line because we didn’t have anybody bigger.

“But I always had an arm because I played baseball, so before practice I’d come and throw the ball around.”

Coines wasn’t handed the job, but it didn’t take coaches long to see his potential.

“He’s an electric runner - very fast, very shifty,” Maine South coach Dave Inserra said. “That caught the eye of the freshmen coaches. And his throwing has gotten better year after year.”

This season, Coines was set to see some time at slot receiver while backing up senior QB Jack DeFilippis. That all changed on the second series of the season opener when DeFilippis suffered a knee injury.

Coines’ reaction to the awful turn of events could be a mantra for anyone placed in the same situation.

“When Jack went down,” Coines said, “I thought, ‘Hopefully this isn’t anything bad. But this is my team now.’”

Maine South lost to Brother Rice 10-7 in Week 1, but Coines has led the Hawks to eight straight wins.

In his first start, Coines threw for 226 yards and ran for 110 more in a 28-7 victory over Warren. The next week, his 58-yard run on a read-option turned out to be the winning touchdown in a dramatic 28-21 victory over Palatine.

“He has responded extremely well, both as a runner and then getting the ball to the guys who are extremely explosive,” Inserra said. “He’s just done a really nice job of running the ship and steering it in the right direction so to speak.”

The ship wobbled a bit against Evanston early on, with Coines throwing two interceptions in the first quarter. But sensational play by senior cornerback Thomas Naughton and the hard running of Michael Dellumo (9 carries, 105 yards, 3 TDs) enabled the Hawks to take a 14-3 halftime lead. Naughton intercepted two passes and also knocked away what would have been a 58-yard TD pass early in the second quarter.

Coines settled down after his rough start, going 8 for 13 for 150 yards after his second turnover.

“It’s a mental game,” said Coines, who also plays outfield for Maine South’s baseball team. “It’s the same with striking out. It really challenges you mentally so you’ve just got to be mentally tough. I know this team kind of feeds off my energy a little bit, so if I get upset they get upset.

“So I try to keep my cool as much as I can.”

DeFilippis, who took over last season after Matt Leyden was hurt in Week 2, invited Coines and other teammates to a block party the day after the loss to Brother Rice. DeFilippis was understandably crushed by the injury but also knew how important it was to stay positive.

“My dad’s a big cook and he just said let’s have all the football guys over,” DeFilippis said. “People come together with food, coach always says.

“Obviously, I was trying to stay positive through it all. It did (stink). But it was nice having everyone there with me - like Constantine keeping me positive.”

DeFilippis entered in the second half Friday and threw a 28-yard TD pass to Evan Agosto to give Maine South a 35-3 lead. He also played in Week 8 and will likely remain the backup when the Hawks begin the playoffs next week.

“Great season,” DeFilippis said. “The Week 1 loss was tough for all of us, but we definitely persevered and fought through everything. We’ve grown a lot as a team over this year.

“We love playing football and we love playing together. That will be a big driving factor.”

