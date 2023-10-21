Carson Cooney, Oswego defense shut out Oswego East

OSWEGO – Early in Friday’s crosstown game, Oswego East was driving deep into Oswego territory. The Wolves were threatening to score after Oswego muffed a punt to set the Wolves up with nice field position. With the ball at his own 18-yard line, Oswego junior linebacker Carson Cooney knew he had to make a play.

Cooney dropped back into a zone and saw the ball float over the middle right into his breadbasket, something he was not expecting. The interception ended the scoring threat and took the wind out of Oswego East’s sails for the entire game.

“I’ve never had that opportunity with the ball right there,” Cooney said. “I dropped to my number three and got under it.”

Oswego (6-3, 2-3) pitched its second shutout of the season in route to a 16-0 defeat of its crosstown rival Oswego East (3-6, 1-4).

“We’ve been leaning on our defense a lot this year and tonight was no exception,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “Anyone’s going to feel good anytime your defense is playing that well.”

The Panther offense has struggled the last few weeks, having entered the game going eight quarters without an offensive touchdown. The streak continued into the matchup with Oswego East.

In the first half, the only points either team could muster was a 36-yard field goal by Oswego’s Tanner Stumpenhorst.

“We might bore some people to death, but I don’t care,” coach Cooney said.

Oswego East's Niko Villacci (4) throws a pass while under pressure by Oswego’s Carson Cooney (5) and Michael Claycombe (6) during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

The Wolves totaled just 38 yards of total offense in the first half, while the Panthers churned out 77. It was a physical matchup of bitter rivals.

“We had a couple of opportunities in the red zone that didn’t translate into points,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “Part of it is our youth, part of that is [Oswego’s] a good football team.”

The Panthers found their stride offensively in the second half. Oswego opened the second half with a 65-yard scoring drive capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass by Brett Connolly to Jeremiah Cain.

Connolly, who had just 20 yards through the air going into the half, finished the game 10 of 13 for 111 yards passing and an interception. Cain had five receptions for 73 yards.

The touchdown snapped a streak of 10 quarters without an offensive touchdown.

Carson Cooney and the Panther defense delivered blow after blow to the Oswego East offense. The Wolves ran just 21 plays in the second half for a total of 62 yards. The Panthers defense held the Wolves to 100 yards of total offense for the night.

“I’ve always been a physical player,” Carson Cooney said. “You can tell I use it to my advantage.”

Cooney was the second leading tackler for the Panthers, finishing with seven tackles, two for a loss, and an interception. Easton Ruby had 10 total tackles to lead the Panthers. Elijah Seaton added on an interception.

“Defense is on point,” coach Cooney said. “Oswego East has some big boys, some length and speed that can stretch you.”

Oswego’s Jeremiah Cain (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Oswego East during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

In the fourth, Connolly found Cain down the left sideline in double coverage. Cain tipped the ball up to himself and was able to corral it before falling to the ground for a 25-yard gain. Cain’s athletic catch set up another Stumpenhorst field goal, this one from 24 yards out.

Stumpenhorst added on another for good measure late in the fourth quarter from 35 yards to cap off his 10-point performance.

“He’ll do whatever it takes,” coach Cooney said. “That’s just who he is.”

After the loss, LeBlanc went around to each of his seniors and embraced them, thanking them for their contributions to the program.

“Just a great group of young men,” LeBlanc said. “We teach the game of life through football and as long as our young men are able to gain something, it’s a victory.”

After the win, the Panthers turn their attention to Saturday’s selection show.

“We’ll see how the bracket lays,” coach Cooney said. “Just one game at a time.”

Carson Cooney is confident in this team’s ability to make noise in the postseason.

“We can hang with anyone,” he said. “I’m so confident in all my buddies and teammates.”