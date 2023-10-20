Steve Soucie’s Playoff Projection: Where we stand on Friday afternoon

There were only 20 games contested on Thursday, but it didn’t take long for a few of them to have an impact on the potential playoff game.

The South Suburban Conference produced two new entrants into the projection with wins by Tinley Park and Argo, but neither can breathe totally easily as each have serious point issues if we do end up having to eliminate five-win teams from the field.

Those victories also put a serious dent on the hopes of potential 4-win teams making the field. Originally the projection forecasted four teams reaching the 256-team field, but now just two remain, Brother Rice and Nazareth. Both have the opportunity to avoid the waiting game by picking up fifth victories tonight.

The wins also pushed around some of the borderlines between classifications. The two projected four-win teams that were removed were both from 8A, Taft and Glenbrook South, which meant Downers Grove North and Prospect have both been moved into the Class 8A field. Newcomer Argo and Grant took the vacancies in the Class 7A field, while Antioch to the vacant slot that was created in 6A, Antioch’s previous placement in 5A was taken by the other newcomer, Tinley Park.

Friday morning Friday Night Drive also learned of a forfeit situation that will have a potentially small effect on the field. Noble/Rauner was assigned a double forfeit in its game with ASPIRA in Week 8, and also a forfeit loss to Noble/Pritzker in Week 9.

This dropped Noble/Rauner’s record from potentially 7-2 to 5-4. More importantly it gave Rauner two more divisional losses, which is significantly important in the specific conference it resides in, the CPL White Central. Due to CPL requirements only the top two divisional placers can qualify for the playoffs regardless if it meets the win requirement and point requirement for other teams.

Originally it appeared that Noble/UIC, Noble/Rauner and Noble/Hansberry might be headed toward a three-way tie at the top of the divisional. And IHSA tiebreaker rules would have had Noble/Hansberry, provided they defeated Rowe-Clark on Saturday morning, winning the conference via tiebreaker and Noble/UIC taking second.

But after the forfeitures by Rauner, the landscape for the Saturday game now changes. Rowe-Clark can get in by defeating Noble/Hansberry as it would move them into second position in the divisional race. Noble/Hansberry either has to win and win the conference title or lose and finish outside of the top two places and also fail to reach five wins. Noble/UIC gets a bid regardless of the result.

When the bid hung in the balance between Rauner and Hansberry it was the difference between a 4A team and a 3A team, now the bid that hangs in the balance is between a Hansberry (3A) and Rowe-Clark (2A), so the bubble between 2A and 3A could see a bit of a blip that won’t be resolved until midday Saturday.

The other White Divisions off the CPL also have an additional rule for qualification as a team must finish in the top four in conference play to be eligible. As such, for one reason or another, the following schools could hypothetically still reach or have reached five victories but not be eligible for postseason participation: King, Noble/Golder and Noble/Rauner.

Here’s where we stand as of 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon:

• 148 teams have earned clinched bids

• 1 team is guaranteed to earn a bid (Rowe-Clark or Noble-Hansberry), will be resolved on Saturday morning.

• 76 teams are either currently at or have achieved a fifth victory that can still qualify for the playoffs.

• 225 teams have at least five wins or a guaranteed bid space.

• There are 62 4-4 teams that can still reach the five win plateau and be playoff eligible.

• 12 of those 62 are playing each other on Friday or Saturday.

• After adding the six teams that will win tossup 4-4 vs. 4-4 games on Friday into the grand total, 231 teams will have at least five wins or a guaranteed bid space.

• 23 of those 4-4 teams are playing opponents with a below .500 record.

• Assuming all win, that leaves two spots left to fill.

• 27 of those 4-4 teams are playing opponents with an above .500 record.

• If all lose, that would leave two spots available for 4-5 teams

• Every team that wins from the group of 27 teams reduces that number, counting down from 2.

• If any of the teams from the group of 23 teams loses that number increases, counting up from 2.

• If that number finishes at zero at the end of all games, all five win teams make the field and no four win teams do.

• If that number finishes as a positive number, the number that is how many four win teams are needed to fill the field.

• If that number finishes as a negative number, that’s the number of teams with five wins that will need to be eliminated from the field to set it. Teams with the smallest amount of playoff points in the five-win group are eliminated first.

Here are the latest playoff projections (Class 1A-4A remain the same from Wednesday’s original playoff projection, Class 5A through Class 8A have changed). Updates will be provided at Friday Night Drive all weekend long:

Class 8A

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A